Western Cape fugitive Yanga Wayithi back behind prison walls

The Department of Correctional Services has re-arrested a man who escaped from Pollsmoor Correctional Centre.

According to the department, Yanga Wayithi was successfully arrested again at about 1.30am on Wednesday morning.

The Department of Correctional Services’ national commissioner, Makgothi Thobakgale, stated that now that he is back in custody at Pollsmoor Correctional Centre, more charges related to his escape from lawful custody will be brought against him.

“This arrest reaffirms our commitment to upholding the integrity of the correctional system,” said Thobakgale.

“We remain resolute in ensuring that all offenders are held accountable and that public safety remains our top priority.”

A thorough investigation is being conducted to ascertain the circumstances of Wayithi’s prison break.

Any lapses found will be addressed with the proper action, he said, adding that the Polismoor Correctional Centre’s security procedures are also being reviewed in an effort to stop future occurrences of this kind.

Sentenced for trespassing and theft

The 35-year-old escaped from the Western Cape’s Pollsmoor Correctional Centre while serving a six-month sentence for trespassing and theft.

The department was in parliament presenting its escape prevention plans to the correctional services portfolio committee when Wayithi’s escape was confirmed.

The presentation was based on a public protector report regarding the escape of convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester from Mangaung prison.

According to the 2024 report, department officials failed to act quickly enough to stop Bester’s escape after his rape and murder conviction.

The department told the committee on Tuesday that its action plan needs to establish an intelligence-driven correctional service to fight non-compliance and security breaches.

“Anti-corruption and fraud policies were developed and approved,” he said.

