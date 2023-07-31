Westonaria man sentenced for rape

Justice has been swiftly served for the 37-year-old rape victim after her rapist was sentenced by the Westonaria magistrate’s court.

This after the 39-year-old man raped the victim on her way from work.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the incident took place in Westonaria on March 6, 2023.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Elias Nkete was sentenced to 13 years direct imprisonment for rape.

“The accused approached the woman when she was returning from work, and he grabbed her from behind. She tried to resist by fighting the accused but he overpowered her and raped her once,” said Mjonondwane.

The perpetrator allegedly managed to flee the scene.

“Nkete was at large until informers were tasked to trace him. He was arrested on another farm in Fochville on April 27, 2023.”

After his arrest, the court discovered that Nkete is a convicted rapist for two counts of rape in 2008, in another case at Sebokeng magistrates’ court.

State Advocate Moss Malahlela argued that the incident left the victim traumatised, and the accused committed this horrendous act at a time when South Africa is faced with a dark cloud of gender-based violence.

Sazini Mojapelo, CEO of GBVF Respond Fund1, suggested that employers be mindful of the fact that employees could be both perpetrators and survivors.

“GBV not only affects women at home, but also at work, and employers need to be mindful of the fact that employees could be both perpetrators and survivors. This places employers in a unique position to reach both groups and help break the cycle of violence,” said Mojapelo.

