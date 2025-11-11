‘We’ve buried the hatchet’: Ngizwe Mchunu backs Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla in court

Ngizwe Mchunu, the self-declared president of Amabhinca, or hard-core Zulu traditionalists, unexpectedly appeared in the Durban High Court to offer spiritual support to Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, who is facing charges for allegedly inciting violence during the unrest in July 2021.

Before entering the courtroom, Mchunu told the Sunday World that they have reconciled with Zuma-Sambudla, which is why he came to support her.

Mchunu claimed in 2024 that Zuma-Sambudla had insulted him and that he had accepted money from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mchunu made a declaration prohibiting “Shangaan” people from campaigning in KwaZulu-Natal prior to the general elections in May 2024.

Zuma-Sambudla was offended by Mchunu’s remark because she claimed that her mother, the late Kate Mantsho, was of “Shangaan” descent from Mozambique.

Mchunu stated that the past issues are now behind them, and he felt compelled to support her because he experienced similar prosecution and was acquitted in November 2023.

Waste of resources

According to Mchunu, the state lacks proof and is squandering scarce resources to pursue a political agenda against everyone thought to be close to former president Jacob Zuma, just as in his own case.

“I am here to support my sister Duduzile Zuma; that [the previous fight] was not a personal vendetta. We are now facing a serious situation in which we have all experienced unlawful arrests,” Mchunu said.

“The people who incited the violence know themselves; it cannot be, therefore, that they can arrest us because of ubaba [former president Jacob Zuma].

“So, I felt it was important for me to come here and support my sister because there is no case; I was subjected to the same treatment.”

He insisted that the state is being wasteful by prosecuting Zuma.

“It’s a wasteful expenditure; it’s a waste of state resources because it [the money used] doesn’t come from them … that’s why they are wasting the money of the state.”

The first witness in the case, which will go on until November 21, is scheduled to testify in court on Tuesday.

