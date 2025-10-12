What to expect this coming week at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

After a 12-day break, the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system will resume its proceedings on Monday, October 13.

Monday’s proceedings will commence with the commission’s evidence leaders applying for the public hearings on the day to be conducted in-camera, in a closed session.

In addition, national crime intelligence head and project leader of the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) SAPS political killings task team, Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, will not be testifying on Monday. This after the commission’s proceedings were adjourned last week Wednesday due to his ill-health.

Spokesperson confirms hearings

This information was revealed by the commission’s spokesperson Jeremy Michaels on Friday.

“The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System will resume its hearings on 13 October 2025. In view of the nature of the evidence to be presented when the hearings resume, the evidence leaders will apply for the hearings to be conducted in camera. In a closed session at which the

media and members of the public will not be allowed.

“If the Commission grants the application, the hearings will then proceed in camera until further notice,” said Michaels.

“To clarify, Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo will not testify during this period. The Commission remains committed to the principles of transparency and accountability. Should circumstances permit a change in the mode of hearing, the media and the public will

be informed accordingly.”

The commission’s public hearings are taking place at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. It is chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

Last week, the commission heard testimony for two days from Monday to Tuesday. That was before adjourning last week Wednesday due to Khumalo’s ill-health.

The commission also took a scheduled break from October 6 to October 10. This was due to commissioner Adv Sesi Baloyi SC participating in the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews. The interviews are for candidates to fill vacancies in various courts.

Big Five cartel

In his testimony last week, Khumalo said there is a “Big Five” drug cartel in South Africa. It operates nationally and internationally. He said the “Big Five” drug cartel, which consists of five individuals, has its head office in Gauteng.

Khumalo said controversial tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and DJ Sumbody murder-accused Katiso “KT” Molefe are members of the drug cartel.

He said the cartel also deals in contract killings and cross-border vehicle hijackings. Also kidnappings, tender frauding, and extortion, mainly related to drug trafficking.

Khumalo said police have records of WhatsApp chats which show communication between alleged drug cartel member Matlala and some government officials. Amongst others, Khumalo said that KZN Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona leaked confidential, sensitive police information to Matlala via WhatsApp.

He said there are WhatsApp exchanges between Matlala and Ekurhuleni metro police department acting chief Julius Mkhwanazi. Mkhwanazi is currently on special leave.

Khumalo showed the commission WhatsApp exchanges between Police Minister Senzo Mchunu’s comrade Brown Mogotsi and Matlala.

The communication between Matlala and Mogotsi showed that Matlala paid for the flights and accommodation of eight ANC members linked to Mogotsi so that they can attend the ANC’s January 8 statement presidential gala dinner that took place in Cape Town on January 10 this year.

KZN SAPS political killings task team

Khumalo said he believes an organised criminal cartel influenced the ministry of police in making decisions. One such was to take a decision to disband the KZN SAPS political killings task team.

During his testimony on Friday at parliament’s Ad Hoc committee, National Commissioner of Police Gen Fannie Masemola said Khumalo is recovering very well. He should be able to continue his testimony in one week or so.

The commission was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa on July 13 after KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s explosive media briefing on July 6. During the briefing, he said politicians in parliament, police officers, metro police officers, correctional service officials, prosecutors and members of the judiciary in Gauteng are part of a criminal syndicate in Gauteng. And they are controlled by drug cartels and business people in Gauteng.

