What years of war, cyclones and displacement have wrought to people of northern Mozambique

“Companheiros! Companheiras!” shouts a man called Enric, standing on a covered septic tank in the parking lot of the Pensão Vincente in Chiúre.

It is the morning muster, and a group of drivers, doctors, nurses, and counsellors, all wearing white Médicos Sem Fronteiras (MSF) flak jackets, assembles in and amongst five world-weary Land Cruisers fitted with tall radio antennas.

Each faces the hotel gate, having been artfully reversed in the night before. (Chiúre is one of the safer towns in northern Mozambique, but there have been attacks in the district before, and you never know when you might need to leave in a hurry.)

In a hoarse smoker’s voice well accustomed to projection, Enric goes through the day’s activities—who is going where and carrying what—and then cries, “Ok, vamos [let’s go]!”

The men and women subdivide into outreach teams, and the vehicles cavalcate out into the world, weaving at high speeds around potholes and missing sections of road on the way to Nampula province, on the other side of the Lúrio River.

Most are headed for temporary clinics MSF has set up near to the town of Alúa, in the Eráti district, which is notable for the enormous cowl of granite that rises up on one end.

The entire landscape is littered with fantastically shaped inselbergs, in fact: here a vast lion, there a thimble (one of the more phallic formations between Alúa and Namapa is called “Monte Jeito”, after a well-known condom brand).

In October last year, large numbers of people came streaming into this picturesque world, fleeing attacks by Islamist militants on the villages of Chipene and Necoro in the neighbouring district of Memba.

Fear still rules

More than 39 000 people are scattered, according to the International Organisation for Migration, with at least 30 000 more fleeing fresh attacks in November.

Some of those who came had sought refuge here before, after the school, health centre and church at the Catholic mission in Chipene were looted and set fire to by militants in September 2021. Four years on, fear alone is enough to set many people running when they hear that “malfeitores” [villains] are abroad again.

“I didn’t see soldiers; I only saw smoke rising, but people came and said, ‘you won’t see Fulano and John again; they are dead’, and so we ran,” says Isabel Carlos Pereira, who injured her back picking up children and carrying them to a nearby woodland.

Speaking through an interpreter in a tent attached to MSF’s mobile clinic in Alúa Velha, she says, “We walked,” her voice rising high to indicate the harshness of the journey.

Their group of 12 included nine children (