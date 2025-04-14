What’s with these cradle snatchers?

Shwa is wondering if it’s still culture, religion, or downright womanising but I saw that KwaZulu-Natal’s Mseleku lite, SomK Gumbi has a third wife now. Adding to his two wives, the flamboyant businessman and reality television star married a 22-year-old LLB graduate from Wits.

The new makoti was born in 2003 and I’m certain that Gumbi has a child of that age or even older. Age is just a number, right but children were also raised to respect their elders, bathong. Imagine being called “bestie” by le2000, as a head of two households?

Based on what we saw on social media, I hope Gumbi was recording another show because we deserve to see it all.

