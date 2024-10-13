White property mogul investigated for ‘BEE fronting’

Property mogul Jean Prieur du Plessis, whose company is raking in more than R40-million a month from government contracts, is under investigation for fraud and corruption following allegations of BEE fronting.

Du Plessis’s associated companies got at least 81 government leasing contracts valued at R42-million per month allegedly as a result of BEE fronting.

Sunday World can reveal that police are investigating the East London-based businessman, known as the government’s landlord, after MKP member of parliament Andile Mngxitama laid criminal charges against him at Boksburg police station in Ekurhuleni.

