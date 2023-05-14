White viewers’ revolt pauses simulcast of e.tv show

Popular news channel eNCA has cancelled the simulcast of e.tv’s morning show on its channel after demanding the inclusion of a white presenter and an end to the use of vernaculars by black presenters.

The channel mandarins allegedly rammed down the changes after succumbing to pressure from white viewers who complained that the show is “rubbish and amateurish”.

The embarrassing news was revealed by an anonymous eNCA employee, who expressed disapproval about the way the channel has handled the matter.

Speaking to Sunday World, the employee alleged that eNCA management approached Cheeky Media, which produces e.tv’s Morning Show, and implored CEO Yusuf Stevens and his producers to simultaneously air their show on the news channel.

This because the ratings of its show, co-presented by Gareth Edwards and Tumelo Mothotoane, have allegedly plummeted.

After an agreement, alleged the employee, Cheeky Media mandarins hired former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo to team up with the current presenters in a bid to bring about the sports flare to the show.

eNCA management allegedly asked that Faith Mangope, who was presenting 9am to 12 noon slot on the channel, be included as co-presenter with e.tv’s team of presenters, which includes Nelisiwe Mmape, Kgosi Rankumise and Bolele Polisa.

“They loved the show because it has high ratings because of its hard-hitting lifestyle segment, whereas theirs is just heavy with current affairs, same bulletins that you find on its rival channels,” said the mole.

The deep throat said the simulcast, which was announced with excitement and aplomb, was short-lived.

Some white viewers soon took to social media and complained that the show does not have a white face and beams content that resonates with poor people.

“I think these viewers were shocked because unlike e.tv producers, eNCA did not inform its viewers in advance about the simulcast,” said the deep throat.

The employee alleged that eNCA management buckled under social media pressure and barked at the show producers to include a white face in a team of presenters.

They allegedly also told the producers to order the presenters to refrain from using vernacular and stick to English, according to the employee.

“The producers rejected the proposal, saying the show was popular because presenters often use vernacular when they present. How do you tell them to refrain from using one of the African languages on the show?

“This is racism, I couldn’t believe that 29 years into democracy the channel could still instruct presenters to refrain from using vernacular just to accommodate white viewers, who are not willing to transform and learn to speak African languages,” said the tipster.

The informant further said after several meetings, eNCA management informed the producers that they have decided to pause the simulcast and bring the Morning Show back to the 6am to 9am slot.

“But this time Gareth is presenting the show alone while Tumelo is no longer co-presenting with him. They have their white person now,” said the source.

The decision affected Mhlongo, said the source, because Cheeky Media will no longer pay him the fee they initially agreed on. This because the show is no longer going to be beamed on both platforms.

Cheeky Media’s public relations official Lolo Morapedi said the company will not comment as this is an internal matter which they are dealing with, adding that Cheeky Media will release a statement in due course.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.