Why Dr Malusi Gigaba has stepped aside from parliament, ANC

ANC national executive committee (NEC) member has voluntarily stepped aside from all ANC work, including parliament, after he was charged for alleged corruption.

However, the man has confirmed that his decision to step aside was purely to comply with the ANC constitution and should not be construed as an admission of guilt.

The ANC has confirmed that Gigaba has voluntarily stepped aside and commended him for the decision.

Demonstration of respect for organisation

“In keeping with the ANC Constitution and the resolutions of the 55th National Conference, Cde Gigaba has demonstrated respect for organisational processes and acted to protect the integrity and reputation of the movement,” said ANC acting national spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli.

“The ANC recognises Cde Gigaba’s decision as a clear affirmation of our renewal agenda. And it is a demonstration that ANC leaders remain bound by the solemn oath of membership. To act in defence of the unity, values, and standing of the organisation.

“The ANC reiterates that the step-aside rule is not a presumption of guilt. It is but a responsible organisational measure to safeguard public confidence while legal processes unfold. We thank Cde Gigaba for his leadership and discipline. His decision strengthens the collective efforts of the ANC to rebuild trust, reinforce accountability, and demonstrate that no individual stands above the organisation.”

Will skip all ANC NEC meetings, parliament

As a result of his voluntary step aside decision, Gigaba will henceforth skip all ANC NEC meetings as well as parliament, where he was also deployed as co-chairperson of the joint standing committee on defence.

Gigaba, through his private office, was emphatic that his legal team has emphasised that all allegations will be addressed where they must be: in court, where evidence is tested.

In line with the principle that he has made his trademark since the first attempt to charge him and the ultimate charge that “facts will prevail,” he added, no speculative commentary will be made.

“He has stepped aside precisely to avoid influencing ANC internal processes or fuelling factional commentary. And he will not engage on ANC organisational issues until the legal process concludes,” reads a statement from Gigaba’s private office.

Won’t be making any comments on matter

“He has cooperated fully with the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC). And he will continue to do so within the bounds of due process. He firmly believes that facts will prevail once the matter is properly ventilated in court.”

Gigaba has been charged with allegations that he has contravened various sections of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (Precca) in relation to the infamous Transnet 1, 064 locomotives.

His legal team is yet to be furnished with the docket or disclosure. And after his first court appearance, there was no plea, no evidence led, no argument and no substantive proceedings.

“Until the State provides the full docket, no allegation can be confirmed, denied, or explained. Dr Gigaba will respond only in court, where facts will prevail,” his private office continued.

