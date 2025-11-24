Why ex-cop side-stepped jail after being found guilty of attempted extortion

A former South African Police Service (SAPS) warrant officer, Morne Shaun Bradley, 51, was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years, in the Gqeberha Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

This after he was found guilty of attempted extortion committed while still in uniform.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority [NPA], in May 2021, Bradley, then attached to the Gelvandale Detective Branch, targeted a married couple who own a business near the police station.

He falsely claimed their 27-year-old son was linked to the illegal sale of a firearm and told the parents an informer could retrieve the weapon, but only if they paid R3 000.

Between May 18 and June 4, 2021, Bradley repeatedly threatened the family, warning that he would open a case for illegal firearm possession unless the money was paid. The terrified couple, aged 53 and 55, eventually reported the matter, leading to Bradley’s arrest in 2022.

Captured verbatim

Voice recordings provided by the complainants captured the officer’s demands and threats. The evidence, backed by testimony from several witnesses, proved decisive in court.

Prosecutor advocate Edmyrach Matabata told the court the offence represented a profound breach of public trust by an officer who abused his authority to intimidate vulnerable citizens for personal gain.

The court also declared Bradley unfit to possess a firearm.

He had already been dismissed from the SAPS following a departmental hearing in 2022.

Reacting to the sentence, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Regional Spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said: “This case demonstrates the NPA’s unwavering commitment to holding law enforcement officials accountable when they betray the trust of the communities they are meant to protect.

“The accused sought to exploit his badge for personal benefit, but the courage of the complainants and the strength of the prosecution ensured that his actions did not go unpunished. Their decision to come forward reflects the resilience of ordinary citizens who refuse to be intimidated,” said Tyali.

Tyali added that the NPA would continue to pursue such cases with firmness and integrity to prevent the misuse of state authority.

