Why mining firms should invest in communities and why it so often flops

People often refer to community investment in South Africa’s mining economy as corporate generosity, a “give-back” gesture that aims to mitigate the harsh consequences of extraction.

But in reality, it is closer to an operating strategy—a form of risk management that can determine whether a mine runs smoothly or becomes trapped in a cycle of protest, disruption, and political contestation.

Mining is fixed in place. Unlike in retail, finance, or even manufacturing, a mine cannot relocate when the social environment is hostile.

It must extract, process and transport in the same geography for decades, often in regions where unemployment is high, municipal services are weak, and community expectations are intense.

Prerequisite for continuous production

That makes the community part of the production equation. A stable and functioning community is not merely a desirable aspect but rather a prerequisite for continuous production.

This is why community investment matters economically. It reduces conflict risk, strengthens legitimacy, and helps secure what the industry calls a “social licence to operate”: the informal but decisive acceptance by surrounding communities that a mine has the right to exist, employ, build, and profit in their space.

When that licence collapses, the mine becomes vulnerable—not just to formal legal challenges but to informal disruptions that are harder to litigate against and easier to mobilise.

From a political economy perspective, community investment also manages a deeper contradiction: the visible proximity of wealth creation to poverty.

Mines often generate large revenues and contracts, while neighbouring households struggle to pay school costs, access basic services, or secure stable jobs.

In such environments, anger is not only about deprivation. It is about perceived injustice—the belief that benefits are flowing out, while hardship remains in place.

Yet despite these realities, community investment is uneven across the sector, frequently failing to deliver durable development outcomes. The reasons are structural.

Why it doesn’t happen consistently

First, community programmes are often less protected than production costs. When commodity prices fall or balance sheets tighten, community spending tends to be treated as discretionary—easier to cut than operations, salaries, or debt repayments.

The result is a familiar cycle: promises made during expansion phases, then reduced or abandoned during downturns.

Second, mining companies operate in contested local politics. In many towns, the term “community” is not a single entity but a mosaic of groups competing for recognition, resources, and gatekeeping power.

Chiefs, councillors, civic organisations, youth formations, unions, local business forums, and informal power brokers may all claim to represent community interests.

These rivalries quickly ensnare a company that invests, turning decisions about procurement, beneficiaries, and consultation into political battlegrounds.

Third, state weakness changes everything. In places where municipalities struggle with basic service delivery, mining companies are pressured to fill the gap—not only as a neighbour but also as an alternative provider.

This blurs responsibility: the community demands services from the mine, while the state quietly retreats.

The company becomes a mini-state without democratic accountability, and community investment becomes a substitute for governance rather than an extension of development.

Fourth, community investment is vulnerable to elite capture. Even well-designed programmes can be redirected to benefit connected networks through procurement decisions, beneficiary lists, or informal “community access fees”.

Such behaviour turns development funding into a prize, increasing the conflict rather than decreasing it.

Finally, the sector’s regulatory framework has loopholes that allow compliance without transformation.

Social and labour plans are supposed to anchor community development as part of mining rights obligations.

But enforcement is often inconsistent, reporting can be technical rather than outcome-based, and communities struggle to verify whether promises were delivered.

This process leads to a recurring pattern: the existence of projects on paper, the construction of facilities without maintenance, and the use of “handover” ceremonies to conceal long-term failures.

The result is a paradox: mining companies know community stability is essential, but the very environment that makes investment necessary also makes it difficult to execute well.

Liberty Coal case study

Liberty Coal’s recently announced community upliftment campaign around Optimum Coal Mine is a clear example of how community investment functions as both support and signal—and how mining companies choose interventions that deliver social benefits while managing operational risk.

The company says its 2026 programme is aimed at improving the lives of communities “living near and working at” the mine in the Steve Tshwete municipal region, focusing on “education, health and youth empowerment” through four pillars: “school support and education”, “sport and youth development”, “health and wellness”, and “community upliftment and access to basic needs”.

It will begin with a Back-to-School programme supporting “at least 500 pupils from low-income families” through donations of “school shoes, uniforms, school bags and essential stationery”.

It is also introducing a Sports Development Initiative, starting with the distribution of “3 000 footballs” to schools and youth clubs, with soccer kits to follow.

The choices are revealing. Education support speaks directly to household pressure and dignity—the daily realities that determine whether a child enters a classroom prepared or already behind.

Football investments are massive, visible, and culturally relevant. In the language of social risk management, it is also a stabiliser: it creates youth engagement, builds local goodwill, and produces a sense of participation in the mine’s presence.

Liberty Coal explicitly links the community campaign to its operational rebuild, stating that since acquiring Optimum in 2024, its “primary focus has been on the significant capex expansion and refurbishment programme to ensure the mine returns to full operating capacity”.

The message is clear: the company is rebuilding the asset, but it understands that a mine cannot return to full output in a community that feels excluded or abandoned.

