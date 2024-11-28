Why MK Party will host first anniversary celebration in Vosloorus

The Jacob Zuma-led uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party) will host its first anniversary in Vosloorus, as the region that got the most votes at this year’s general elections.

This event will be a precursor towards the main event to be held at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Bafana Mahlabe, MK Party Gauteng provincial spokesperson, had a lot to say about its growth. He said the MKP was the fourth-largest party in the province. This was empirical evidence that the party’s emergence in the political space contributed immensely to bringing down the ANC.

Leading opposition in the new government

Mahlabe said since the party’s launch on December 16, 2024, it has had a huge impact on the political system. And it has, within five months, shot up to be the leading opposition of the new government.

“The recent trend of high-profile leaders, members and ordinary members of society is yet another indication of the growth of MKP in leaps and bounds as a formidable revolutionary movement of the left that is centred in Africanism and bias towards the impoverished and the working class,” said Mahlabe.

He said he was also confident that the MKP will overturn the Government of National Unity (GNU). He referred to the GNU as a scam. It is a grand coalition between the what he calls the ANC of Ramaphosa and DA of Helen Zille, he said.

Aims to unite black parties and dismantle the GNU

“We became the majority party in KZN with a whooping 45%. And soon that bogus makeshift government in KZN will collapse. The rightful government of MKP as per the mandate of the people will emerge. It will… deliver quality life and excellent services, jobs and economic emancipation,” said Mahlabe.

He also explained that the party’s growth and its idea to unite black people in liberation was attractive. This attracted people from other parties.

He said this did not mean that the party was actively out to dismantle other black parties. But it meant to unite and help black people to the South Africa they have long dreamt of.

