Why Sekhukhune fired Seema after a successful spell 

Sunday World can reveal that Sekhukhune United fired coach Lehlohonolo Seema after they felt betrayed that the coach and his agent Keke Mokoena were negotiating with Richards Bay behind their backs.

Former Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler will replace Seema and will start his duties tomorrow.

It is alleged that the club is in possession of a recorded conversation between Mokoena and Richards Bay people, which was forwarded to Sekhukhune CEO Jonas Malatji. In the recording, Mokoena claimed that the club owed her R3,1-million when in fact Ba Bina Noko owed her about R300 000.

The Sekhukhune club bosses were not happy and they dismissed the coach because they did not want Seema to catch them by surprise and leave them without a plan B. They asked why they were negotiating with another club when Seema had a running contract with the club.

In other news at the club, it has come to the attention of Sunday World that on-loan player Sipho Mbule is being courted by Rhulani Mokwena and is on the wanted list of Moroccan club Wydad Athletic.

The enfant terrible Mbule is currently in trouble with Ba Bina Noko and his neck is on the chopping block for a disciplinary transgression during a camp in Durban.

The highly talented but troublesome dribbling wizard is still contracted to champions Mamelodi Sundowns and is on a season-long loan deal at Sekhukhune.

A high-ranking Sekhukhune official has revealed that plans to ship Mbule back to Sundowns after his contravention to the club rules were put on hold by the incoming new coach Tinkler. It is said that Tinkler is a big admirer of Mbule.

Mbule was struggling for game at the Brazilians since he crossed the floor from SuperSport United. Two years ago, Mbule was alleged to have arrived at Sundowns training under the influence of alcohol.

Efforts to reach Mokwena in Morocco were not successful. Seema’s agent also did not respond to the text sent to her.

