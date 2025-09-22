Why South Africa’s digital safety depends on fighting piracy

When South Africans search for free movies or the latest series online, they rarely consider that their quest for entertainment could be funding criminal networks or exposing their personal data to cybercriminals.

Yet this is precisely the reality we face as digital piracy evolves from a simple copyright issue into a sophisticated cyber threat that endangers our entire digital ecosystem.

The real cost of “free” content has far-reaching consequences.

Digital piracy in South Africa is not just costing our creative industries billions of rands, though the impact on local artists, filmmakers, and content creators is devastating.

The greater threat lies in what happens when citizens visit pirate websites.

These platforms have become sophisticated criminal operations that harvest personal data, install malware, and serve as gateways for identity theft and financial fraud.

South Africa experienced a significant surge in cyber threats (the highest number in Africa), according to a NordVPN analysis.

Every click on an illegal streaming site potentially compromises personal information, banking details, and device security.

For a country where digital literacy is still developing and cybersecurity awareness remains low, this represents a national security risk that requires immediate attention.

Integrity of networks compromised

The implications extend far beyond individual users. When millions of South Africans access these compromised sites, they create vulnerabilities that can be exploited to attack our critical ICT infrastructure.

The bandwidth consumed by illegal streaming could be better utilised for legitimate economic activities, education, and innovation.

More critically, the security vulnerabilities introduced through piracy traffic compromise the integrity of networks that serve hospitals, schools, and businesses.

While addressing cybersecurity threats, we cannot ignore the devastating impact on South Africa’s creative industries.

Every time pirates steal their work, local artists, musicians, filmmakers, and content creators lose revenue.

This is not just about lost sales; it is about lost livelihoods, reduced investment in local content, and the gradual erosion of our cultural identity in the digital space.

Pirated local films or series impact the entire production ecosystem, including sound engineers, lighting technicians, caterers, location scouts, and post-production specialists.

These are real jobs in real communities, and their sustainability depends on a functioning marketplace where creativity is properly rewarded.

High piracy levels in South Africa signal to global studios and streaming platforms that our market may not be worth the investment, limiting the diversity and quality of content available to South African audiences.

Site blocking

The answer lies not in criminalising individual users but in implementing no-fault statutory site blocking, a mechanism that has already proven effective in over 40 countries.

This approach focuses on blocking access to the most egregious pirate sites while preserving internet freedom and avoiding the creation of criminal records for individual users.

Site-blocking works by requiring internet service providers (ISPs) to block access to websites that are primarily dedicated to piracy.

Typically, existing regulatory frameworks oversee the process, thereby avoiding costly and time-consuming court procedures.

For South Africa, this could be integrated into our Electronic Communications and Transactions Act through the proposed Audio and Audiovisual Media Services White Paper currently under development by the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies.

The benefits are diverse. ISPs report reduced bandwidth strain and improved network security. Content creators see measurable improvements in legitimate consumption and revenue.

Most importantly, consumers are guided toward legal alternatives that provide higher-quality content without the security risks associated with pirate sites.

Freedom of expression

Countries that have implemented site-blocking have not seen restrictions on freedom of expression or innovation. Instead, they have witnessed growth in legitimate digital markets and improved cybersecurity outcomes.

On September 23, industry leaders, government representatives, and stakeholders will gather at a Digital Safety Workshop in Johannesburg to chart a course toward a more secure digital future.

The Anti-Piracy Coalition’s initiative is a comprehensive approach to national digital safety.

The choice before South Africa is clear: we can continue to allow our digital ecosystem to be compromised by criminal networks operating through pirate websites, or we can join the global community in implementing proven solutions that protect both creativity and cybersecurity.

Our digital future depends on recognising that these challenges are interconnected. A secure digital environment is one where legitimate businesses can thrive, where creators are fairly compensated, and where citizens can explore online content without fear of exploitation.

The alternative, continued vulnerability to cyber threats and the gradual erosion of our creative economy, is simply unacceptable.

Lerato Mpila is a convenor at the Anti-Piracy Coalition, a broad coalition of rights holders, government institutions, and academic bodies advocating for effective mechanisms to combat digital piracy in South Africa

