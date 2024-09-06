Widespread concern as bilharzia disease spreads in Limpopo

The Limpopo department of health confirmed on Thursday 13 additional bilharzia cases in the Tzaneen area.

Provincial health department spokesperson Neil Shikwambana said: “We would like to let the public know that 13 more cases of bilharzia have been confirmed in the Tzaneen area, following the initial 142 cases reported at Malwandla Primary School in Petanenge village last week.

“The new cases were identified at three local health facilities – Nkowankowa Health Centre [four cases], Dan Clinic [four cases], and Khujwana Clinic [five cases].

“This brings the total number of confirmed bilharzia cases in the affected areas to 154. A further 18 specimens have been taken at Malwandla Primary School, and [we] are awaiting the results.”

Screening and treatment

The department said it would continue to work closely with local water service authorities to determine the source of bilharzia infections.

It will conduct water quality tests in various freshwater sources, such as rivers, dams, and commercial swimming pools that people visit for leisure.

A team of health professionals has been deployed to conduct further screening and treatment in the local schools, according to health authorities.

Shikwambana added: “MEC for health Dieketseng Mashego reassures the public that the department is taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety and wellbeing of residents.

“We are deeply concerned about the rise in bilharzia cases, but we remain committed to containing the spread of this disease.

“Our health teams are working tirelessly to ensure that those affected receive prompt treatment, and we are conducting widespread education campaigns to raise awareness about prevention.

“The department calls on parents and guardians who observe any symptoms in their children to immediately take them to the nearest healthcare facilities for testing.”

Flatworms that live in freshwater sources like rivers and dams are the primary cause of the parasitic disease bilharzia, also known as schistosomiasis.

Health complications

People become infected when they come into contact with contaminated water. The disease can lead to serious health complications if left untreated, the department has warned.

Symptoms of bilharzia include fever, fatigue, abdominal pain, and blood in urine or stool.

Health authorities have urged residents to seek medical attention if they experience any of these symptoms, particularly if they have had recent exposure to freshwater sources.

“Our health professionals encourage all community members to take precautions to avoid exposure to bilharzia, particularly in areas where the disease is known to be present,” Shikwambana said.

“Preventive measures include avoiding swimming or wading in untreated freshwater sources such as rivers and dams.

“Use clean, treated water for drinking, washing, and other household activities. And report any unusual symptoms, such as fever or blood in urine, to your nearest health facility for prompt diagnosis and treatment.

“The department will continue monitoring the situation closely and provide updates to the community as more information becomes available.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content