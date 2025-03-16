Will PSL title be decided today? Teko, Lekgwathi, weigh in 

Could this be the day when the destination for the “mysterious” Betway Premiership trophy is decided when chasers Orlando Pirates host runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns at the mecca of South African football, the FNB Stadium, this afternoon?

Apart from having four games in hand, the Buccaneers will be going into this colossal battle trailing Sundowns by a staggering 18 points and will be desperate to narrow it and keep their title hopes intact.

For Masandawana, having walloped Pirates 4-1 in the reverse league fixture, they will look to repeat the feat and avoid a defeat to close in on their eighth consecutive championship.

With the conversation from most corners of the streets being that should Sundowns win, the title race will be on the finish line, club legends Teko Modise and Lucky Lekgwathi shared their two cents worth on the hot topic.

“People are saying it is a league decider but I disagree because the league is a marathon and as you may know the history of the second round of the season – teams want to be in the top eight, while some fight relegation and others challenge for the league like my team Orlando Pirates,” Lekgwathi said during his sitdown with Sunday World Engage.

Modise, who has represented both clubs, said the Brazilians will be champions should they walk out of the Calabash victorious. “I think this might be a bit controversial, but I think Sunday (today) might be the day that the title is decided.”