Will the Pretoria derby ever reach the level of the one from Soweto?

The Soweto fans will once again brag about the magnitude of their derby to the one of Pretoria.

Yesterday, the FNB Stadium was packed to capacity with both fans from Pirates and Chiefs reminding every spectator in South Ahh that the Soweto derby is the best fixture in the country.

Even the biggest celebrities and poli-ticians of this country were inside the calabash yesterday to experience what was a great atmosphere.

Shwa won’t lie, she was so surprised when Bongani Zungu belittled the Soweto derby but is continuously participating in lukewarm derbies. Not so long ago, he was playing in the juiceless KZN derby there by AmaZulu. But asikho lapho! The Pretoria derby coming up on Wednesday, and MaPitori, the ball is in your court…

