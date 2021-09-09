Winnie Ntshaba on Royalty Soapie awards: “We are celebrating our shine”

Johannesburg- The fifth annual Royalty Soapie awards nominees have been recently announced, CEO of the awards recently spoke to Sunday World about the highly-anticipated award ceremony.
The annual Royalty Soapie awards intends to recognize all major contributors to the South African daily TV drama entertainment industry.
Regardless of what you do in the industry could be, an actor, make-up artist, costume designer, or producer, the Royalty soapie Awards will celebrate you.
“This year we are celebrating our shine, which is why our theme is ‘stars shine brighter in darkness, that is where you see the beauty of darkness,” said Winnie”.
Winnie states that the awards are an industry event, however, due to the current covid-19 restrictions, they will have an intimate ceremony. Viewers will be able to watch the award ceremony live on Saturday the 2 October on SABC 1 at 8pm.
“These shows have sustained during the lockdown and nobody really imagined that they would be able to. Soapies have helped people escape from the realities which they were facing. Everyone was stuck indoors and in front of their TV’s and got lost in the world of soapies,” said Winnie.
This year the awards have an inclusion of five new categories, to enable the audience at home to vote for their favorites.
There are two viewers choice best actress and actor award which is a category which includes all the nominees which have been nominated.
Another added two categories are the Most popular show and the Outstanding Cinematography categories.
“One of my favorite added to the new categories is the young performer award because we can say people are newcomers , but it doesn’t necessarily mean they don’t have experience. There are young kids who are still in school, but do exceptional work as well to tell stories,” concluded Winnie.
This is the list of nominees for this years award ceremony:
TECHNICAL CATEGORIES
OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM
- 7 de Laan Arendsvlei
- Binnerlanders DiepCity
- Getroud met Rugby Imbewu
- Imbewu Isono
- Suidooster The Estate
- The Estate The Queen
OUTSTANDING EDITING TEAM OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION
- 7 de Laan 7de Laan
- DiepCity Arendsvlei
- Skeem Saam DiepCity
- The Estate Isono
- The Queen The Estate
- uBettina Wethu uBettina Wethu
OUTSTANDING CASTING OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING & EDITING
- Binnerlanders Arendsvlei
- DiepCity DiepCity
- Imbewu Getroud met Rugby
- Isono Imbweu
- Suidooster Suidooster
- The Estate The Estate
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Arendsvlei
- DiepCity
- Imbewu
- The Estate
- The Queen
- uBettina Wethu
CREATIVE CATEGORIES
OUTSTANDING MAKEUP & OUTSTANDING WARDROBE
HAIRSTYLING
- DiepCity DiepCity
- Gomora Season 2 Gomora Season 2
- Imbewu Scandal
- Isono Suidooster
- Muvhango The Estate
- The Estate The Queen
OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM
- DiepCity
- Gomora Season 2
- Imbewu
- Skeem Saam
- Suidooster
- The Estate
SUPPORTING ROLE CATEGORIES
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Emmanuel Castis as Sergio de Freitas in Binnelanders
- Mzikayise Makroti as Fistos in DiepCity
- Senzokuhle Radebe as Abednego Gumede in Isono
- Wayne van Rooyen as Stokkies in Scandal
- Matli Mohapeloa as Lesiba Molefe in The Estate
- Sparky Xulu as Siya Phakathwayo in The Estate
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Quanita Adams as Laetitia in Arendsvlei
- Vele Manenje as Maureen Gedeza in DiepCity
- Melissa Massyn as Euvoniqué “Nesie” Griesel in Getroud met Rugby
- Elizabeth Serunye as Principal in Skeem Saam
- Nadia Valvekens as Suzaan Le Roux in The Estate
- Linda Sebezo as Goniwe Phakathwayo in The Estate
OUTSTANDING ONSCREEN COUPLE
- Clayton Evertson and Jolene Martin as
- Detective Clint Smit AKA Jake and Beatrice Abrahams in Arendsvlei
- Germandt Geldenhuys and Je-ani Swiegelaar as
- Louis Koster and Naomi Koster in Binnelanders
- Akhona Ndlovu and Nozuko Ncayiyane as
- Herbert and Nox in DiepCity
- Zolisa Xaluva and Thembi Seete as
- Melusi Dlamini and Gladys Dlamini in Gomora Season 2
- Sydney Ramakuwela and Liteboho Molise as
- Mulalo and Teboho in Muvhango
- Sdumo Mtshali and Jo-Anne Reyneke as
- Muzi Phakathwayo and Lwandle Phakathwayo in The Estate
OUTSTANDING NEWCOMER
- Chad Baai as Caleb in Arendsvlei
- Chrispen Nyathi as Charleston Ncube in DiepCity
- Nompumelelo Vilakazi as Sne Gwala in DiepCity
- Lebohang Mpyana as Khelina Maponya in DiepCity
- Luyanda Shezi as Lungile Jele in DiepCity
- Na-Aymah Ally Samaai as Ouma Rabia in Suidooster
OUTSTANDING YOUNG PERFORMER
- Caiden Bouwer as Ruan de Beer in Binnelanders
- Roxanne Bornman as Vicky de Beer in Binnelanders
- Tshiamo Molobi as Sibusiso in DiepCity
- Ditebogo Ledwaba as Mbali in Generations: The Legacy
- Eyethu Mkhwanazi as Mepho Bhengu in Imbewu
- Bahle Tsepo Hadebe as Phenyo Bopape in The Estate
LEAD ROLE CATEGORIES
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR
- Hamilton Dlamini as Bonga Jele in DiepCity
- Ayanda Daweti as Chumani Langa in Scandal
- Africa Tsoai as John Maputla in Skeem Saam
- Aubrey Poo as Castro Kamanga in The Estate
- Themba Ndaba as Brutus Khoza in The Queen
- Masoja Msiza as Nkunzi in Uzalo
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS
- Hildegardt Whites as Bonita Basson in 7de Laan
- Nompumelelo Vilakazi as Sne Gwala in DiepCity
- Katlego Danke as Thathi in Gomora Season 2
- Nthati Moshesh as Mary Ndlovu in Isono
- Lusanda Mbane as Boniswa Langa in Scandal
- Shoki Mmola as Celia in Skeem Saam
OUTSTANDING MALE VILLAIN
- Dirk Stoltz as DeWet Basson in 7de Laan
- Erik Holm as Rian Malherbe in Binnelanders
- Mduduzi Mabaso as Mgedeza Gedeza in DiepCity
- Vusi Kunene as Jack Mabaso in Generations: The Legacy
- Jack Devnarain as Sunil Maharaj in Imbewu
- Emmanuel Castis as Mannie Antanopolous in Isono
OUTSTANDING FEMALE VILLAIN
- Keabetswe Motsilanyane as Lesedi Moloi in 7de Laan
- Ilse Klink as Dorothy Galant in Arendsvlei
- Nqobile Sipamla as Thokozile Dumakude in Imbewu
- Moshidi Motshegwa as Sarah in Isono
- Jessica Nkosi as Thando Sebata in The Queen
- Ayanda Bandla as Lakhe Amon in uBettina Wethu
OUTSTANDING DAILY TV DRAMA
- DiepCity
- Imbewu
- Skeem Saam
- The Estate
- The Queen
- Uzalo
PUBLIC VOTE CATEGORIES // VIEWER’S CHOICE
MOST POPULAR SHOW
- 7 de Laan Lingashoni
- Arendsvlei Muvhango
- Binnerlanders Rhythm City
- Die Sentrum Skeem Saam
- DiepCity Suidooster
- Durban Gen The Estate
- Generations: The Legacy The Legacy
- Getroud met Rugby The Queen
- Gomora Season 2 The River
- Imbweu uBettina Wethu
- Isibaya Uzalo
- Isono
- Scandal
VIEWER’S CHOICE BEST ACTOR
- Africa Tsoai as John Maputla – Skeem Saam
- Akhona Ndlovu as Herbert – DiepCity
- Aubrey Poo as Castro Kamanga – The Estate
- Ayanda Daweti as Chumani Langa – Scandal
- Chad Baai as Caleb – Arendsvlei
- Chrispen Nyathi as Charleston Ncube – DiepCity
- Clayton Evertson as Detective Clint Smit AKA Jake – Arendsvlei
- Dirk Stoltz as DeWet Basson – 7de Laan
- Emmanuel Castis as Sergio de Freitas – Binnelanders
- Emmanuel Castis as Mannie Antanopolous – Isono
- Erik Holm as Rian Malherbe – Binnelanders
- Germandt Geldenhuys as Louis Koster – Binnelanders
- Hamilton Dlamini as Bonga Jele – DiepCity
- Jack Devnarain as Sunil Maharaj – Imbewu
- Masoja Msiza as Nkunzi – Uzalo
- Matli Mohapeloa as Lesiba Molefe – The Estate
- Mduduzi Mabaso as Mgedeza Gedeza – DiepCity
- Mzikayise Makroti as Fistos – DiepCity
- Sdumo Mtshali as Muzi Phakathwayo – The Estate
- Senzokuhle Radebe as Abednego Gumede – Isono
- Sparky Xulu as Siya Phakathwayo – The Estate
- Sydney Ramakuwela as Mulalo – Muvhango
- Themba Ndaba as Brutus Khoza – The Queen
- Vusi Kunene as Jack Mabaso – Generations: The Legacy
- Wayne van Rooyen as Stokkies – Scandal
- Zolisa Xaluva as Melusi Dlamini – Gomora Season 2
VIEWER’S CHOICE BEST ACTRESS
- Ayanda Bandla as Lakhe Amon – uBettina Wethu
- Elizabeth Serunye as Principal – Skeem Saam
- Hildegardt Whites as Bonita Basson – 7de Laan
- Ilse Klink as Dorothy Galant – Arendsvlei
- Je-ani Swiegelaar as Naomi Koster – Binnelanders
- Jessica Nkosi as Thando Sebata – The Queen
- Jo-Anne Reyneke as Lwandle Phakathwayo – The Estate
- Jolene Martin as Beatrice Abrahams – Arendsvlei
- Katlego Danke as Thathi – Gomora Season 2
- Keabetswe Motsilanyane as Lesedi Moloi – 7de Laan
- Lebohang Mpyana as Khelina Maponya – DiepCity
- Linda Sebezo as Goniwe Phakathwayo – The Estate
- Liteboho Molise as Teboho – Muvhango
- Lusanda Mbane as Boniswa Langa – Scandal
- Luyanda Shezi as Lungile Jele – DiepCity
- Melissa Massyn as Euvoniqué “Nesie” Griesel – Getroud met Rugby
- Moshidi Motshegwa as Sarah – Isono
- Na-Aymah Ally Samaai as Ouma Rabia – Suidooster
- Nadia Valvekens as Suzaan Le Roux – The Estate
- Nompumelelo Vilakazi as Sne Gwala – DiepCity
- Nozuko Ncayiyane as Nox – DiepCity
- Nqobile Sipamla as Thokozile Dumakude – Imbewu
- Nthati Moshesh as Mary Ndlovu – Isono
- Quanita Adams as Laetitia – Arendsvle
For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.
Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.
Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.
Sunday World
Author