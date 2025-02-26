Witbank tycoon fights for his life after being shot in his Ferrari

Maxwell Mlangeni, the owner of a well-known logistics company in Witbank, was at the receiving of a hail of bullets at his business location in Naauwpoort on Tuesday.

Mlangeni is reportedly fighting for his life after suffering severe injuries during the attack in broad daylight.

According to reports, Mlangeni was in his Ferrari when an unknown number of suspects opened fire on him in front of his business, Today’s Destiny Logistics.

According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli, the attackers targeted Mlangeni shortly after he arrived at his business premises on Bethal Road in Witbank.

He had just reached his workplace when the attackers struck.

The motive for the attack is not known

The suspects, whose motives remain unclear, fled the scene after the shooting. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

No arrests have been made, and police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward and assist with the investigation.

According to information displayed on the company’s website, the business was established in 2011 and had just one truck.

Since then, it has expanded to employ 300 people and has a fleet of more than 200 trucks. The fleet includes tippers, refrigerated vehicles, and flatbed trucks.

According to the company, it also provides warehouse and distribution services, as well as procurement services for large organisations.

Attack on Max’s Lifestyle owner

Memories of other prominent businessmen who were shot by unidentified individuals outside their businesses were evoked by the attack on Mlangeni.

In October 2021, the owner of Max’s Lifestyle, a well-known restaurant in Umlazi, Durban, Max Mqadi, was shot in the V section of the township.

Mqadi, who is a well-known high-profile businessman, was shot while leaving his establishment.

Two suspects approached Mqadi’s car and shot him. After the attack, Mqadi was able to drive himself to Morningside’s Florida Road.

He was later taken to the hospital to receive treatment for his gunshot wounds after arriving in Morningside.

Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a police spokesperson, said at the time that two suspects had shot Mqadi before escaping.

