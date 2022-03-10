With loadshedding, comes celebrities’ anger and frustration

Anger, frustration and confusion settled in after an announcement on Wednesday that Eskom escalated rolling power cuts from stage 2 to stage 4 from Wednesday to Friday morning.

Following the announcement, the many celebrities took to social media to express their disappointment at the power cuts. They also touched on how government is failing in its mandate to deliver clean water, repair poor infrastructure, and fight gender-based violence.

Actress Pearl Thusi said: “Things are bad with our government. if it’s not airlines, its Eskom/power. The potholes are getting worse, water supply has been problematic, inflation … public schools need so much more attention…”

Her sentiments were shared by YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase, who shared that she has not had power for four hours. Ndamase lashed out, saying she missed an important meeting because her phone battery was critically low.

Broadcaster Mpho Letsholonyane joined in and said winter will literally be a fire as Eskom mentioned that the country could hit stage 10 of loadshedding.

ESKOM says we could hit Stage 10?! 😂😂😂 This winter is about to be fire 🔥. Literally. Have a spot for umbawula somewhere in your home 😏 — 𝕄ℙℍ𝕆 (@M_Letsholonyane) March 10, 2022

Things are bad with our govt. if it’s not airlines, it Eskom/ power, the potholes are getting worse, water supply has been problematic, inflation… public schools need so much more attention… kubi wow. — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) March 10, 2022

We haven't had power for 4hrs, my phones on 8% and I had a meeting in 2 minutes 😭 — Mihlali Ndamase 🤍 (@mihlalii_n) March 8, 2022

South Africa has had an electricity supply crisis since 2007 – a full 15 years. That means we’ve had a power supply problem for the majority of ANC rule (28 years). Looted into oblivion, Eskom embodies the failure of this once principled liberation movement.#Loadshedding — Nick Hedley (@nickhedley) March 7, 2022

Loadshedding is nothing but a strategy. Stellenbosch is not sure if their boy is coming back after December. So they must work quick fast on Eskom. Loadshedding is bound to increase exponentially — Fana L. Mokoena (@fanamokoena) March 9, 2022

https://t.co/6wqSs9FXh1 – y’all looted the money for the sickly as well ? — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) March 10, 2022

Loadshedding has now been reduced from stage 4 to stage 3.

Eskom downgrades loadshedding to stage 3

