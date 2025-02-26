‘Withdrawal of charges will end unjust attacks on Gwamanda’

Former Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda’s party has welcomed the withdrawal of criminal charges against him, saying he was facing unwarranted attacks.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) took a decision to withdraw fraud charges against Gwamanda, the former City of Johannesburg, and his co-accused, Mduduzi Zondo.

Al Jamaah media and marketing manager Nisa Hendricks said the party welcomed the withdrawal of charges.

“Al Jama-ah is pleased to welcome the state’s decision to withdraw all charges against our councillor and former mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Kabelo Gwamanda,” said Hendricks.

Sense of relief and justice

“This decision marks a significant victory for Gwamanda, who has faced unjust accusations and scrutiny over the past period.

“The withdrawal of these charges brings with it a sense of relief and justice, reinforcing our belief in the rule of law and the importance of upholding the rights of all individuals, especially when subjected to unwarranted attacks.”

The criminal charges were temporarily dropped following Gwamanda and Zondo’s brief appearance at the Protea magistrate’s court on Tuesday, according to NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

The charges have been temporarily withdrawn, according to Mjonondwane, because more complainants have come forward and the state needs to look into Gwamanda and Zondo further.

More complainants have come forward

“The National Prosecuting Authority has taken a decision to provisionally withdraw charges against the former mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Kabelo Gwamanda, and Mduduzi Zondo,” said Mjonondwane.

“The two were charged with fraud related to an alleged funeral policy scam where unsuspecting residents from Soweto were allegedly deceived into paying monthly contributions purported to be funeral policies to iThemba Lama Afrika, a company in which the accused were directors.

“The decision to provisionally withdraw the charges against the accused is based on the fact that additional complainants came forward, which necessitated further investigations that were not anticipated at the inception of the case.

“Once these investigations are finalised, criminal proceedings will be re-instituted.”

Gwamanda is currently an Al Jamaah councillor in the City of Johannesburg metro. Following his arrest on fraud charges in September, Gwamanda was put on special leave.

Current ANC mayor Dada Morero dismissed him from his post as Johannesburg’s MMC (member of the mayoral committee) for community development.

