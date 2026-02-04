Witness D | Ipid sends Ekurhuleni metro cops murder docket to NPA amid pressure

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has moved to refer the finalised investigation docket into the murder of Emmanuel Mbhense to the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), Jan Mothibi, following a scathing AfriForum letter citing sworn evidence from a key witness known as Witness D.

Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the docket was submitted to Mothibi on Wednesday, following the conclusion of its investigation.

“Ipid has concluded its investigation on the murder of Emmanuel Mbhense, whose body was dumped at a lake in Germiston, allegedly at the instruction of EMPD officers,” Suping said.

She said Mbhense was allegedly killed on April 22 2022. He was previously implicated in a business robbery in Boksburg North in March 2022, in which his truck was allegedly used.

AfriForum slams Ipid’s slow pace

The development follows a scathing letter from AfriForum’s Head of the Private Prosecution Unit, Adv Gerrie Nel. He accused Ipid of failing to act despite sworn evidence from a key witness known as Witness D. The witness implicated at least seven police and private security officers in the alleged torture and murder.

Witness D, later identified as Marius van der Merwe, testified under oath at the Madlanga commission that he participated in Mbhense’s torture and disposal of his body. He also named multiple individuals allegedly involved.

AfriForum has further raised alarm that Van der Merwe was later assassinated after giving his testimony. Another suspect linked to the matter was also murdered. He argued that Ipid failed to protect witnesses or move decisively against those implicated.

The organisation has threatened to pursue every legal avenue, including possible action against anyone who may have shielded suspects from prosecution. And it previously claimed that the docket had not been submitted to the NPA despite nearly three years having passed since (Mbhense’s) killing.

Ipid rejects claims, says case is ongoing

In its statement, Ipid rejected suggestions that the family had been kept in the dark.

“Throughout the investigation, Ipid kept the family of the deceased abreast of any developments related to the case,” Suping said.

Ipid added that it has correspondence from the family confirming they were “happy with constant feedback from the investigator”.

The directorate said it is guided by the principles of “independence, thoroughness, and accountability, as well as the quality and integrity of its investigations”.

“Further action by IPID will be taken once the directorate has received feedback from the DPP,” Suping said.

