Witness K ‘was in romantic relationship with Julius Mkhwanazi’ 

An inspector from the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), identified only as Witness K, has testified before the Madlanga commission of inquiry, detailing alleged corruption within the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) involving stolen precious stones, falsified police records and claims of organised criminal activity within law enforcement ranks.

The testimony follows a ruling by commission chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga allowing Witness K to testify in camera due to concerns for her safety. While her identity remains strictly confidential, the commission ruled that her evidence could be broadcast publicly through audio recordings.

Love relationship with Mkhwanazi

During her testimony, Witness K described her personal relationship with suspended EMPD deputy police chief Julius Mkhwanazi. She told the commission that she met Mkhwanazi in 2022 and began dating him the following year, after he had already been suspended from the EMPD.

According to Witness K, Mkhwanazi regularly sought financial assistance from her throughout their relationship.

“His requests for financial assistance were very frequent and despite promising to do so, he did not pay me back. As his girlfriend, I made plans to assist him with groceries, paying for his legal fees and his disciplinary case at work, and helping him to pay the school fees for his children. However, things got to a point where I was no longer able to assist him financially.”

Alleged sale of precious stones

The witness also gave evidence regarding the alleged sale of precious stones (estimated value of R14.9-million) that had been seized by law enforcement.

The group sold the stones for R110 000 and she testified that she was instructed to collect the R110 000 from the buyer and that the money was subsequently shared among five individuals.

“After receiving the money, I went to meet Mr Mkhwanazi at the car wash. He then called officer Stols to come to the car wash. We shared the money equally amongst the five of us. I gave them R88 000 for Mr Mkhwanazi, officers Stols, MacKenzie as well as Mr Van der Walt. I kept the R22 000 for myself,” she said.

‘I was used’

Witness K told the commission that her relationship with Mkhwanazi deteriorated after the money was distributed and that they eventually stopped communicating.

She further claimed that she had been used by those involved because she was unaware of the quality and value of the stones. According to her testimony, Mkhwanazi had instructed her to act as an informant in exchange for payment.

“The seizure of the precious stones was not a joint operation with provincial authorities as previously stated by suspended EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi. He said I must keep my ear to the ground and pass him any information in exchange for money.”

The commission continues to hear evidence relating to allegations of corruption, misconduct and criminal networks operating within municipal law enforcement structures.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content