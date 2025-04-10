‘Witness programme offered to Cheryl Zondi was useless’

The Commission on Cultural, Religious, and Linguistic Rights was aware that Cheryl Zondi, the star witness in the Timothy Omotoso rape case, was in danger of being hurt, according to Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva, the commission’s chairperson.

Mkhwanazi-Xaluva stated during a media briefing in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Thursday that the system designed to help witnesses and whistleblowers get justice does not adequately protect them.

Her concerns stem from the fact that the Gqeberha High Court cleared Omotoso, the Nigerian televangelist, and two women of 32 criminal charges, including racketeering, rape, and human trafficking.

Zondi was taken to the witness protection programme after her life was threatened while she was testifying against Omotoso, according to Mkhwanazi-Xaluva, who read out the joint statement, which was also written by the South African Human Rights Commission and the Commission for Gender Equality.

Zondi told to relocate to Limpopo

She did, however, state that Zondi had to decline the offered witness programme because there was no assistance.

“She was a student at the University of Johannesburg at the time, and the response was that she had to go and live in some house in Limpopo,” said Mkhwanazi-Xaluva.

“We realised how useless this witness protection programme is because they said if she did not want the offer, she had to sign as proof that she refused the offer.”

She mentioned a recent incident in which the programme was unable to provide protection for Pamela Mabini, an Eastern Cape activist who was shot dead in front of her home in Gqeberha in March.

“We salute Pamela because the Omotoso case came to life through her, and she made it her responsibility to attend court whenever there was an appearance.”

Whistleblowers are not safe

Sihle Sibisi, a Kwanele Foundation activist and survivor of a similar incident, claimed that the legal system has let people down.

“I am wondering how many Cheryl Zondis or Sihle Sibisis are out there who have been violated in the church and who will never come out because they have a reference of a failed case where victims did not get justice,” she said, expressing how deeply the judgment [Omotoso’s acquittal] has affected her.

Sibisi, who looked very emotional, said that the whistleblowers and witnesses are not safe because they criticise the people who are revered by others.

“We are not safe, and we are asking our government if we will ever get justice in these cases,” said Sibisi.

“Silence is violence. We have been cyberbullied and trolled. We are praying and hoping that this commission will bring to light all the evil that happens in church spaces.”

