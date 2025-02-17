Wits students embark on hunger strike over registration crisis

University of Witwatersrand students have gone on a hunger strike until all students are enrolled and have accommodation.

Students Representative Council (SRC) members have also joined the strike, expressing their willingness to put their health at risk in order to support their fellow students in registering and finding a safe place to stay.

The deputy president of the Wits University SRC, Boipelo Setsepu, stated that the students made this decision and thought it was a practical way to prevent violence.

“We were trying to avoid the conventional route of blocking gates, fighting with the staff, and protesting outside because we also want the staff to have time to deal with these urgent issues,” said Setsepu.

“We are really concerned about students that cannot, at this point, fully focus on their lectures because of such matters as accommodation, registration, funding, and outstanding issues. We hope this sends a loud message that will be heard.”

He told Sunday World that he has not eaten but said those taking part in the hunger strike are permitted to consume liquids like juice and water.

If the hunger strike strategy does not work, Setsepu said they would have at least lost with their integrity intact.

EFF opposes hunger strike

Tlhompo Thogomusi, Wits EFF chairperson, dismissed the hunger strike idea as a way that does not affect the university in any way.

He said the EFF will not be joining the strike but rather caucus on better ways to find resolutions into the issue of registration and accommodation.

According to Thogomusi, it was preferable to exercise their constitutionally guaranteed right to peaceful protest since it was one method of drawing the university’s notice.

“The plan would be to disrupt the daily schedule of the university, such as lectures and buses, because when you go on a hunger strike, you are not taking anything from the university,” said Thogomusi.

“In fact, they [the university] are saving money because they do not have many mouths to feed.”

He said the SRC did not, as would be expected, garner political support to implement the hunger strike but was driven by “excitement” to announce measures that were dangerous to students’ health.

