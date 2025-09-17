‘Wives’ launch court battle over ex-deputy president David Mabuza’s R44m estate

Two women claiming to be the wives of the late David Dabede Mabuza, South Africa’s former deputy president, are embroiled in a legal squabble over his estate before the high court in Mpumalanga.

The case, which involves many other parties, centres on the recognition of a customary marriage, the equitable distribution of pension benefits, and the rights of dependents left behind by the deceased.

The applicants, Emunah Silinda (formerly Ruth Funi Silinda) and her daughter Tamara Silinda, are seeking urgent relief to secure financial support and recognition of their rights as dependents of the deceased.

They are challenging the nomination of Nonhlahla Patience Mnisi, the first respondent, as the sole beneficiary of Mabuza’s R44-million living annuity held by Alexander Forbes Financial Services, the second respondent.

Mabuza passed away on July 3, leaving behind a substantial estate and multiple dependants. At the heart of the dispute is a living annuity valued at R44-million, which Mabuza had invested through Alexander Forbes. The first respondent, Mnisi, claims to be Mabuza’s lawful spouse and sole beneficiary of the annuity, based on a posthumously issued marriage certificate obtained from the Department of Home Affairs.

The applicants, however, contest Mnisi’s claim, asserting that Emunah Silinda was married to Mabuza under customary law in 1999. Silinda seeks recognition of the marriage under the Recognition of Customary Marriages Act, which allows for posthumous registration of customary unions. She argues that the marriage was valid and subsisting at the time of Mabuza’s death, despite not being registered.

Tamara Silinda, a first-year medical student at the University of Cape Town, is also seeking interim financial relief to cover her tuition fees of R127,990 per year and monthly living expenses of R40,000. She claims to be a major dependent of the deceased and argues that her father’s duty of support did not terminate upon his death.

The applicants’ case is built on several legal pillars. Emunah Silinda argues that her customary marriage to Mabuza meets all the requirements under the Recognition of Customary Marriages Act. She claims that lobola was paid, the marriage was negotiated and celebrated according to custom, and the union was never dissolved. Section 4(9) of the Act explicitly states, “Failure to register a customary marriage does not affect the validity of that marriage.”

In her affidavit, Silinda states, “I married my deceased husband, David Dabede Mabuza, in 1999 at my family home [in] Mkhuhlu Village, Mpumalanga Province, in accordance with customary law and tradition.” She further asserts, “The deceased expressed his intentions to marry me, initiating the traditional process of lobola negotiations between the Silinda and Mabuza families.”

Tamara Silinda contends that her father’s duty to support her as a dependent survives his death and is enforceable against his estate and financial resources. This principle is well-established in South African common law and reinforced by Section 28(1)(c) of the Constitution, which guarantees every child’s right to parental care and basic necessities.

Tamara’s affidavit highlights her financial vulnerability following her father’s death: “The sudden demise of my father resulted in my loss of support and basic necessities, including tuition, exacerbating my financial vulnerability.”

The applicants challenge the nomination of Mnisi as the sole beneficiary of the living annuity, arguing that it unjustly excludes other lawful dependents. They cite Section 37C of the Pension Funds Act, which requires trustees to distribute death benefits equitably among dependents and nominees, regardless of the deceased’s expressed wishes.

The applicants argue, “The nomination of the first respondent as the sole beneficiary of the deceased’s living annuity is invalid, unlawful, and contrary to public policy and constitutional principles.”

The applicants question the legality of the marriage certificate obtained by Mnisi after Mabuza’s death, arguing that no valid marriage can be concluded or registered posthumously. Silinda’s affidavit states, “We challenge the legality of this certificate, as no valid marriage could have been concluded or registered after death.”

The applicants seek an interim order declaring the matter urgent and condoning non-compliance with court rules; an interdict restraining Alexander Forbes from disinvesting or transferring the annuity funds to Mnisi; retention of the annuity funds in an interest-bearing account pending the finalisation of the case; interim maintenance payments for Tamara Silinda’s tuition and living expenses; and access to the family home in Barberton for the applicants and other dependents to visit Mabuza’s grave.

In the final relief, commonly known as the Part B application, the applicants seek recognition of Emunah Silinda’s customary marriage to Mabuza; a declaration that the nomination of Mnisi as the sole beneficiary of the annuity is invalid and contrary to public policy; equitable distribution of the annuity among all lawful dependents; and setting aside the posthumously issued marriage certificate obtained by Mnisi.

The applicants rely on several legal precedents to bolster their case. In Mbungela v Mkabi (2019), the Supreme Court of Appeal upheld the validity of a customary marriage even without formal registration, emphasising the evolving nature of customary law. Similarly, in Mashazi v African Products Retirement Benefit Provident Fund (2003), the court held that trustees must prioritise dependents’ rights over the deceased’s nomination.

The applicants argue that enforcing Mnisi’s sole nomination would undermine constitutional values of equality, dignity, and the best interests of children. They contend that the court has a duty to intervene where rigid formalities unjustly exclude lawful dependants.

Mnisi, the first respondent, claims to be Mabuza’s lawful spouse and sole beneficiary of the annuity. Alexander Forbes, the second respondent, has disclosed that the annuity funds have already been disinvested for transfer to Momentum but are currently suspended pending the outcome of the case.

The Master of the High Court and the GPAA are cited as respondents due to their roles in estate administration and pension fund management. The Minister of Home Affairs is also involved, given the dispute over the validity of the posthumous marriage certificate.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content