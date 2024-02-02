Woman, 91, benefits as state gives 500 houses to the elderly

The government has distributed houses to first-time home owners in Ekurhuleni.

The Minister of Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi, along with Ekurhuleni Mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana and Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements, Lebogang Maile, have handed over the houses in Clayville, Tembisa.

In a statement released by the office of Ngodwana on Wednesday, the project in Clayville will see just under 500 houses handed over to new owners in the future.

According to the statement, five houses were handed over to the elderly, with the oldest recipient being 91 years old.

First-time homeowner at 91

“This is the best day of my life. At my age, I was even beginning to think that I would die without having had to own a proper house,” said Christina Ndou.

The delegation later moved to Palm Ridge in Katlehong, where 100 title deeds were handed over. This gave first-time homeowners security of tenure.

Minister Kubayi expressed delight at the rate at which the government was delivering houses around the country.

“We have been crisscrossing the country, inspecting and handing out houses. And yes, the progress is quite impressive,” the minister said.

Progressive venture

Meanwhile, Mayor Ngodwana said that it was’very progressive’ that all three spheres of government work together to provide a better life for the people of the Republic.

The handover comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa presided over a sod-turning ceremony in the Northern Cape. It was to mark the project to build over 4, 000 houses in municipalities across the Northern Cape. This will take place over the next 12 to 18 months. The programme is valued at R1 billion.

Mega-housing project in Northern Cape

“Through this project, thousands of families will now have a home they can call their own. An asset that can be used to improve their lives and access financing for their needs. A home that can be passed on to future generations,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.

Addressing the launch in Kimberley, Ramaphosa described the mega-housing project as the biggest in the history of the Northern Cape.

“This project is going to help reduce the housing backlog in the Northern Cape as more people have access to housing in urban and rural areas. The most vulnerable in our society will be prioritised as beneficiaries of this mega-housing project.

