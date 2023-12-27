Woman accused of raping teen girl to start new year in jail

A criminal case against a 38-year-old woman who shoved a bottle down a 15-year-old girl’s private parts has been postponed to January 8.

The woman appeared in the Potchefstroom magistrate’s court in North West for bail application on Wednesday.

This after she was nabbed for rape at Oudedorp outside Potchefstroom on Christmas Eve.

Henry Mamothame, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, said the state will oppose the woman’s application for bail when the parties return to court.

It is alleged that the suspect and the victim had a quarrel about alcohol and a fight ensued.

Subsequent to the incident, the victim was badly injured and admitted to the hospital in the area.

Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani, spokesperson for police in the province, said the teenager is receiving treatment in the hospital.

Police investigations are under way to establish more facts surrounding the incident.

Instruction to oppose bail

Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena, police commissioner in North West, instructed the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit to oppose bail and ensure that justice is served.

In a separate incident, a father appeared before the Mdutjana magistrate’s court in Limpopo on Wednesday for two counts of rape.

It has been reported that the suspect previously raped and impregnated his daughter in March 2021 when she was aged 12.

The girl terminated the pregnancy and her father continued to rape her until she fell pregnant again in October 2023.

At the time of the second pregnancy, the girl was aged 15. Again, the pregnancy was terminated.

It is alleged that the girl spoke about her ordeal when she fell pregnant for the second time, sharing that she had been raped by her father.

Pregnancy hidden from the mother

Reports state that the first pregnancy was hidden from the mother.

The girl told police that she was afraid to speak up and let law-enforcement officials know that the suspect was her biological father.

She reportedly also said that she was trying to prevent being the cause of domestic violence between her parents.

The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, described the incident as an “act of immorality”.

“It is disheartening to learn that the father is involved in the rape of a minor, his own daughter,” said Hadebe.

“Men are supposed to be the protectors of their own children and not subject them to such acts of immorality.”

