Woman accuses judge of bias and unethical conduct

By Sunday World
A woman embroiled in a protracted divorce battle has accused a recently appointed judicial officer of unethical conduct, bias and participating in a scheme that has deprived her of her rightful entitlements.
 
Zodwa Dlamini’s affidavit under oath, dated October 21, 2024, presents a detailed account of her interactions with Judge Richard Bonakele Mkhabela, then an acting judge, who was previously her advocate and later presided over her divorce case as a judge.
 
She alleges that Mkhabela, during his tenure as her legal counsel in 2019, accepted a cash payment under dubious circumstances and subsequently failed to deliver the promised legal services.
 

