Woman arrested after disruption at voting station in Ga-Chuene

A 33-year-old woman has been arrested following an alleged disruption at a voting station in Marulaneng, Ga-Chuene, during the Local Government Elections.
According to Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba, the suspect was arrested by Lebowakgomo police for the alleged contravention of Section 76 of the Local Government: Municipal Electoral Act 27 of 2000.
Ledwaba said the incident occurred at the Baptist Church voting station, where the complainant was serving as a deputy presiding officer.
Officer interrupted during reporting process
“According to the information received, the complainant, who was serving as a deputy presiding officer at the Baptist Church voting station during the Local Government Elections, received a telephone call from her area manager requesting the voting statistics for the day,” said Ledwaba.
READ MORE: WATCH | South African political leaders cast votes in 2026 local government elections
He said the complainant allegedly proceeded to count the envelopes containing ballot papers when a party agent started recording the process on a cellphone without her consent.
Party agents allegedly cause disturbance
“The party agent allegedly showed the recorded video to other party agents, who immediately entered the voting station and disrupted the process of providing statistical feedback to the area manager,” Ledwaba said.
Police officers were called to the scene and intervened to restore order and prevent further disruption.
READ: Rise Mzansi’s Zibi raises alarm over voting station changes as voters face long queues
The 33-year-old suspect is expected to appear before the Lebowakgomo Magistrate’s Court on Thursday facing a charge of contravening Section 76 of the Municipal Electoral Act.
“Police investigations are continuing,” Ledwaba said.
- A 33-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly disrupting a voting station at the Baptist Church in Marulaneng, Ga-Chuene, during the Local Government Elections.
- The arrest was made by Lebowakgomo police for contravening Section 76 of the Local Government: Municipal Electoral Act 27 of 2000.
- The incident involved a party agent recording the ballot paper counting process on a cellphone without consent, which led to a disturbance.
- Other party agents entered the voting station after watching the recorded video and disrupted the reporting of voting statistics to the area manager.
- The suspect is due to appear in the Lebowakgomo Magistrate's Court and police investigations into the matter are ongoing.
A 33-year-old woman has been arrested following an alleged disruption at a voting station in Marulaneng, Ga-Chuene, during the Local Government Elections.
According to Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba, the suspect was arrested by Lebowakgomo police for the alleged contravention of Section 76 of the Local Government: Municipal Electoral Act 27 of 2000.
Ledwaba said the incident occurred at the Baptist Church voting station, where the complainant was serving as a deputy presiding officer.
"According to the information received, the complainant, who was serving as a deputy presiding officer at the Baptist Church voting station during the Local Government Elections, received a telephone call from her area manager requesting the voting statistics for the day," said Ledwaba.
READ MORE: WATCH | South African political leaders cast votes in 2026 local government elections
He said the complainant allegedly proceeded to count the envelopes containing ballot papers when a party agent started recording the process on a cellphone without her consent.
"The party agent allegedly showed the recorded video to other party agents, who immediately entered the voting station and disrupted the process of providing statistical feedback to the area manager," Ledwaba said.
Police officers were called to the scene and intervened to restore order and prevent further disruption.
READ: Rise Mzansi's Zibi raises alarm over voting station changes as voters face long queues
The 33-year-old suspect is expected to appear before the Lebowakgomo Magistrate's Court on Thursday facing a charge of contravening Section 76 of the Municipal Electoral Act.
"Police investigations are continuing," Ledwaba said.