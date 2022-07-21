Woman arrested for perjury after accusing ex of false rape

The Durban magistrate’s court on Wednesday adjourned to August 18 the case of a 22-year-old woman who falsely accused her ex-boyfriend of rape.

The woman was arrested for perjury after police investigations revealed that the rape case she opened at Sydenham police station was false.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala, the woman informed the police that her 28-year-old ex-boyfriend broke into her house on the night of July 17 and raped her. She added that the suspect assaulted her and locked her inside.

However, she later withdrew the case without any reasonable explanation.

Gwala said the ex-boyfriend’s acquaintance told the police what had happened on the night that the alleged rape was supposed to have taken place.

He indicated that his friend was going to leave the woman for someone else when she threatened to open a case of rape if he dumped her.

“When she was confronted with this information, she confessed to the police. She was placed under arrest and detained at Sydenham SAPS for perjury,” said Gwala, adding that her arrest should serve as a warning to others who contemplate opening false cases.

“False cases contribute to valuable police resources being wasted and we will ensure that those involved are brought to book.”

