Woman gets bail for allegedly stabbing boyfriend of 10 years

A 55-year-old Limpopo man has been hospitalised with serious injuries after he was stabbed seven times allegedly by his girlfriend of 10 years.

Peter Molahlegi Selahle of Praktiseer Ext 3 outside Burgersfort was rushed to Dilokong Hospital after the Saturday night attack. He sustained injuries to the face and upper body following the January 6 attack.

Court appearance

The suspect Grace Makofane, also 55, was granted R500 bail on Monday in the Praktiseer magistrate’s court. She is scheduled to make the next court appearance on 13 February.

Selahle told Sunday World from his hospital bed that Makofane, his girlfriend, phoned to invited him to her place.

Upon arrival, he said he was offered three cans of beer. While gulping down the liquor, a 35-year-old man emerged from Makofane’s bedroom.

Love triangle

This resulted in an argument, as Selahle believed the man to be Makofane’s new boyfriend.

Selahle said: “When I confronted her about [the man], she claimed he was her cousin. She became angry and stabbed me in the face, chest seven times in full view of her friend, and her son and I lost control and fell on the ground.”

“I sustained serious internal bleeding injuries that affected my lung so bad that I nearly died,” he said.

The police were yet to respond to Sunday World questions by the time of publication. The story will be updated once their comment is received.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old woman appeared in the Magatle periodical court in Zebediela for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death with a knife.

The attack took place at Khureng village.