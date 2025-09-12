Woman in R500k theft scandal at Sol Plaatje University granted bail

A woman who is accused of stealing more than R500 000 from Sol Plaatje University in Kimberley has been granted R2000 bail.

This information was revealed by Northern Cape Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Tebogo Thebe.

“In an effort to address fraud related to hijacking and misrepresentation of commercial bank accounts, the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigating team arrested Dikeledi Pauline Mogorosi (36) on allegations of theft, and money laundering charges.

“Information at our disposal indicates that around April 2024, an entity, Civil Sense Consulting was awarded a maintenance contract worth R557 400 by Sol Plaatje University. After the work was completed, the University confirmed payment for services rendered with the service provider. The service provider disputed the payment advice and the university subsequently initiated an internal investigation,” said Thebe.

“Investigation revealed that the money was paid into a fraudulent account number after an e-mail received by the University purporting to be from the service provider Civil Sense Consulting [advising that they were] changing their account number.

“The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s Serious Corruption Investigating team took over the investigation culminating in the arrest of the accused,” said Thebe.

Court appearance

Thebe said Mogorosi made a brief appearance before the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Thebe said the state is expected to add more accused to the case.

“The accused was granted R2000 bail and the matter was postponed to 10 October 2025 for the state to add additional accused. More arrest are expected in due course,” said Thebe.

