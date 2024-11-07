Woman who caused threat to Ramaphosa, King Misuzulu probed

An investigation has been launched after a security scare during the statue unveiling of the much-revered late AmaZulu King Shaka KaSenzangakhona in Durban on Thursday.

An unknown woman suddenly appeared and made an attempt to enter the heavily guarded space where King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and President Cyril Ramaphosa were seated.

A scuffle subsequently broke out between the members of the presidential protection unit when the woman became violent. This happened when the guards were trying to remove her.

One high-ranking police official attached to AmaZulu King, not authorised to speak to the media, said a probe will be conducted to find out what the intentions of the intruder were.

Security threat

“Her conduct amounts to a security threat, and an investigation will give us a proper clue of what her intentions were,” said the official.

The woman, who is believed to be in her early 30s, had apparently told police that she wanted to speak to her “man”.

Ramaphosa explained that the King Shaka KaSenzangakhona statue unveiling was a historic event for the AmaZulu nation.

“It is also historic for the people of South Africa as a whole. It is fitting that he has been mortalized,” Ramaphosa said.

“The statue that we unveiled this morning stands as a proud testament to a great history and to a great man.

“This statue will not only inspire visitors to our country, but it will also attract visitors to see for themselves the great king that Shaka was. It will be a source of pride.”

Shaka inspired generations

Shaka is often credited as a warrior king, a unifier, an outstanding leader, and a reformer who wanted to unite the African nation.

His gigantic figure will stand tall at the King Shaka International Airport named after him.

Ramaphosa said Shaka had inspired generations after generations with his illustrious history, describing his reputation as legendary.

“This statue is a testament to unity. Since his reign began in the early 1800s, King Shaka used the military and political systems he established to bring his people together.

“He forged alliances, integrated rival clans, and reformed social structures to unite AmaZulu towards a common identity and a common purpose,” he said.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content