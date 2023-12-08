Woman who dumped newborn baby rescued from mob justice

A woman accused of dumping her newborn baby in a pit toilet escaped a group of angry residents who wanted to kill her.

The 33-year-old woman from Hlangalezwe in Mkhuhlu, Mpumalanga allegedly dumped her child in a pit toilet and left the child to die on Wednesday.

According to police, the lifeless body of the baby was already in a decomposing state when family members discovered it.

“The lifeless body was recovered by family members who went to clean their father’s property,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

State of decomposition

While cleaning the property, one of the family members made a gruesome discovery in the pit toilet. The gender of the child could not be established due to the body’s state of decomposition.

As the police were busy with administration duties at the scene, a mob justice complaint was received and they rushed to the scene to intervene.

“Upon police arrival, a female victim was found to be under attack by the angry mob. An investigation revealed that the woman was expecting a baby, but she was no longer expecting and had no baby to show.

“It was also established that the victim was staying where the baby was found. Suspicions were that she might have concealed the baby’s birth,” said Mohlala.

16 Days of Activism

After she was rescued from mob justice, the woman was taken to the police station for questioning.

Lieutenant-General Daphney Manamela, police commissioner in Mpumalanga, said it is disturbing that such incidents happen while the country is observing 16 Days of Activism.

“The act of depriving the innocent baby the right to life is wrong. Community members should bear in mind that if they happen to have unwanted children, they should give them for adoption rather than taking their lives,” said Manamela.

“It is quite disturbing if such incidents happen whilst we are in the middle of 16 Days of Activism for no violence against women and children,” said Manamela.

