Woman who forced bottle on teen’s private parts due in court

A 38-year-old woman is expected to appear before the Potchefstroom magistrate’s court on Wednesday after she forced a bottle on a 15-year-old’s private parts.

The woman was nabbed by members of the Potchefstroom family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit (FCS) on Sunday.

She was apprehended for rape at Oudedorp outside Potchefstroom.

It is alleged that the suspect and the victim had a quarrel about alcohol and a fight ensued. Subsequent to the incident, the victim was badly injured and admitted to the hospital in the area.

Unit ordered to oppose bail

Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani, spokesperson for police in the province, said the girl is still receiving treatment in the hospital.

Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena, police commissioner in North West, instructed the FCS to oppose bail and ensure that justice is served.

In a separate incident, police in Tinmyne near Mahwelereng in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for an unknown man who allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl two days before Christmas Day.

The alleged rape took place at about 4am at Leyden in Mapela village.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said: “According to the information received, the victim was stabbed with a beer bottle near a local pub by an unknown suspect who thereafter dragged her to the bushes and raped her.”

Investigations under way

Mashaba said that a case of rape was opened and transferred to the Mahwelereng family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit for further investigations.

He pleaded with the community to come forward with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect.

Tipsters can also call Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or report the crime at the nearest police station or use the MySAPSApp.

Police investigations are under way.

Sunday World reported early in December that a man employed as a cleaner at a Limpopo residence received life imprisonment for raping his employer’s eight-year-old child.

Shinono Sibande was found guilty and sentenced by the Groblersdal regional court. He raped the girl after he was hired by her family to erect a wall and clean the yard.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content