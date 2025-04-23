Woman who called for removal of black women’s wombs finally apologises

Belinda Magor, the white woman behind a racist WhatsApp voice note calling for the killing of black men and the removal of black women’s wombs, has issued a public apology to black people.

In a media statement released on Wednesday, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) published Magor’s public apology.

Public apology letter

“In November 2022, I said the most hateful things about black South Africans. I absolutely now understand that this is hate speech.

“I am so ashamed of what I said. From the depth of my heart I would like to apologize [sic] to everybody that I hurt and the way I discriminated against black people.

“This includes all South Africans, especially Black South Africans and more especially black woman [sic]. I am most ashamed about what I said about black woman [sic]. From one woman to another this was totally hateful, very dicrimitive [sic] and uncalled for.

“There is no justification for my behaviour at all, and I take total responsibility for what I have done. I am further truly grateful for the opportunity granted to me by the SAHRC to attend sensitivity training. Which I believe will be of benefit to myself moving forward.

Vows to never repeat the same

“I have never been a person who is good at putting my thoughts into writing. And I sincerely hope that this read and accepted [sic] as I am honestly expressing myself. I promise to never utter hate speech or any discriminative statements about any person specifically black people whatsoever on social media or in public ever again.”

SAHRC communications officer Given Makhuvele said the commission received and accepted Magor’s unconditional apology, following findings of prima facie hate speech, contravention of Section 10 of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act, 2000 (PEPUDA).

Makhuvele said mediation in Magor’s matter was unsuccessful. And the commission proceeded to institute proceedings against her in the Equality Court sitting at the Johannesburg High Court. He said the proceedings culminated in a settlement agreement.

Terms proposed by SAHRC

Makhuvele said Magor accepted the terms proposed by the commission. These included the issuance of an unconditional public apology.

He said Magor undertook to refrain, in both speech and conduct, from any actions that constitute hate speech, racism, or related forms of discrimination.

As part of the settlement, Makhuvele said Magor will undergo diversity and sensitivity training. She will also perform community service.

“The commission urges members of the public to accept this apology in the spirit of reconciliation. And it reminds all South Africans that the right to freedom of expression carries with it the responsibility to respect the rights and dignity of others,” said Makhuvele.

Court case struck off the roll

Meanwhile, in November 2023, the crimen injuria case against Magor was struck off the court roll by the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court.

The case was struck off the roll due to police investigations not being completed. The state was given a section 324A notice during Magor’s previous court appearance.

Magor was facing a charge of crimen injuria after she recorded a one-minute-seven-seconds voice note. It it she called for black men to be killed and for the uteruses and ovaries of black women to be cut off so that they “cannot procreate because they are worse than Pitbulls”.

Magor made headlines when her voice note was shared in the WhatsApp group for Pitbull owners called Pitbulls Be My Voice, in November 2022.

In the voice note, she could be heard saying that black men were “worse than Pitbulls”.

WhatsApp voice note

“Estelle, I agree with you wholeheartedly. What I say is, ban the black man. They rape, steal, and kill, worse than any pit bull could, and they get away with it,” Magor could be heard saying in the voice note.

“Ban those that are making the laws, ban Ekurhuleni, ban the black men.

“Get all the black women and cut out their uteruses and ovaries that they cannot procreate. Because they will all turn out the same because they are all the same … I am passionate about this.

“Ban them, kill them, shoot them, and get rid of them because they are the problem, not Pitbulls, not animals.

“Animals are beautiful and they deserve [a] warm bed, food, love and attention and everything else.

“God created those animals. Who created the black man? Do you think God did, I don’t think so,” said Magor at the time.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content