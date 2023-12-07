Woman with suspected signs of cholera taken into isolation

A 47-year-old female patient with suspected cholera symptoms has been taken into isolation in the Eastern Cape.

According to the department of health in the province, they are on high alert and have activated an outbreak response.

The department’s spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo, on Thursday issued a statement, saying two highly trained outbreak response and health promotion teams serve as a precautionary measure.

Kupelo said the patient from Walmer, an affluent suburb in Gqeberha, has since been admitted on contact precaution at Livingstone hospital. She is awaiting her toxigenicity results from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

“The patient stays with a minor and has a history of attending a funeral a week ago. However, she had not traveled outside the city.

“She remains in a stable condition. The team will work with the municipality to conduct contact tracing,” said Kupelo.

Despite the negative results after samples from waste treatment sources were taken to laboratory for testing by the health environmental services, the public is urged to practice good hygiene.

Kupelo said the health teams will now engage on public awareness using community radio stations and also with municipality.

“The department wishes to emphasise the fact that no other case or sickness has been reported from the area. Members of the public are urged to practice good hygiene, washing hands with soap, and safe water. They must be sure of drinking clean and safe water,” said Kupelo.

Symptoms of cholera include watery diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, and dehydration. If left untreated, it may lead to death. It can spread through contaminated food and water.

By June 43 died of cholera in SA

In June, the national department of health confirmed that 43 people died from cholera.

The department revealed that Gauteng had the majority of deaths, with a total of 35 people confirmed dead from the outbreak of the disease.

In total, the country has recorded more than a thousand suspected cases, with around 197 laboratory-confirmed ones. The department said it has put measures in place to prevent person-to-person transmissions.

