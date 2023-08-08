Women for Change lambast release of Bokgabo Poo’s ‘murderer’

Women For Change (WFC), a non-profit organisation that educates, advocates, and campaigns against gender-based violence and femicide and human rights is calling for justice to be served for slain minor Bokgabo Poo. This after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) released the accused murderer of the minor, Ntokozo Zikhala, on Monday. According to the NPA, there is not enough evidence to find him guilty of the minor's murder. This despite Zikhali confessing to the police about kidnapping Poo. The four-year-old's lifeless body was found in October 2022 after she went missing while playing at a park in Wattville, Benoni. It was alleged that Zikhali stopped where the children were playing and lured the young girl to his direction where he raped, killed and mutilated her body. Sabrina Walter, chairperson for WFC, said the NPO is saddened by the news that the alleged murderer of Poo was not found guilty. "Given his prior history of raping a nine-year-old, it is mind-blowing that the NPA dropped the charges against him," said Walter. "Once again, South Africans are failed by our justice system. Our crime stats are skyrocketing, yet rapists and murderers are released on bail and parole. "We are in the beginning of women’s month, but there is nothing to celebrate, instead we are mourning our children and women daily." Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.