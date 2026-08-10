Women police lead Women’s Day operation, 109 arrested

Female police officers took centre stage in a major crime-fighting operation in the Villa Nora policing area over the Women’s Day weekend.

This resulted in 109 arrests for offences ranging from illegal immigration and liquor violations to drug-related activities, counterfeit goods and illegal gambling.

Operation Basadi

Operation Basadi started on Saturday in several identified crime hotspots within the Villa Nora policing area in the Waterberg District.

The operation formed part of activities marking Women’s Month, with policewomen playing a leading role in the enforcement operation ahead of Women’s Day, observed on Sunday, a public holiday commemorating the historic 1956 women’s march against discriminatory pass laws.

The operation was led by the Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Corporate Services, Maj-Gen Fredrinah

Sebola.

Police targeted illegal immigration, illicit trade, liquor-related offences, drug activities, illegal gambling, counterfeit goods, public drinking and other forms of lawlessness.

Of the 109 arrests, 29 were linked to illegal immigration, including cases involving undocumented immigrants and the employment of an undocumented immigrant. Police also made 10 arrests related to the selling and possession of illicit cigarettes, two dagga-related arrests, and 14 arrests linked to liquor offences.

A further 14 people were arrested for public drinking, while two were arrested for illegal gambling and two for public indecency.

Police also recorded two offences involving the unlawful sale of explosives, seven counterfeit-goods offences and four cases involving expired food products.

Dangerous weapons seized

In addition to the arrests, police confiscated dangerous weapons and knives, illicit cigarettes, toy firearms, illicit cosmetics and other prohibited or non-compliant goods.

Four shebeens were closed for failing to comply with the law, while numerous taverns, liquor outlets, spaza shops and other business premises were searched and inspected.

The operation saw police conduct 533 person searches, 141 searches and visits at premises and businesses, and 107 vehicle searches.

Police teams also carried out 30 stop-and-search operations, 19 vehicle patrols, 19 foot patrols and 16 blue-light patrols. Officers visited 20 taverns and liquor outlets, 33 spaza shops, 14 filling stations and four ATMs, while five vehicles were circulated as part of the policing activities.

Limpopo top cop hails Operation Basadi

Limpopo Provincial Commissioner Lt-Gen Jan Scheepers welcomed the results of Operation Basadi and praised the police members involved for maintaining a strong and visible presence in communities.

“The results of Operation Basadi demonstrate that our policing strategy is not limited to reacting to crime after it has occurred. We are taking the fight directly into communities, disrupting criminal activities, enforcing the law and closing the space in which criminals operate,” Scheepers said.

He urged members of the public to continue working with the police by reporting criminal activities and providing information that could help prevent and solve crime.

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