Women rescued from alleged human traffickers in Gauteng

Three suspected human traffickers have been arrested after a group of women was rescued at a house in Garsfontein, Pretoria on Thursday.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Pretoria magistrate’s court soon.

“It is reported that information was received when one of the women managed to escape from her captors,” said police spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale.

“She then reported to the Thai embassy that she had been held against her will for sexual exploitation. This prompted the involvement of law enforcement and social services.”

Mogale said contact was made with one of the victims who was still being held against her will at the premises.

“Two more victims were rescued after members of the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation assisted by TMPD K9 [Tshwane Metro Police Department] and SAPS PTA K9 gained access into the premises.”

Between December 2007 and January 2022, an estimated 11 077 human trafficking cases were reported in the country.

In September 2021, Police Minister Bheki Cele told parliament that between 2018 and 2021, 781 South African children fell victim to child trafficking.

