Women’s league calls for review of Timothy Omotoso rape case

The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) is calling for a review of the ruling in the rape case of Timothy Omotoso, a Nigerian televangelist.

Additionally, the women’s league is demanding that Omotoso be deported.

This statement was made by ANCWL secretary-general Nokuthula Nqaba in response to outrage over Omotoso’s acquittal on criminal charges that have been pending for eight years, including rape, human trafficking, and racketeering.

Omotoso, a pastor at Jesus Dominion International Church, was charged alongside Lusanda Sulani and Zikiswa Sitho.

They were found not guilty by Judge Irma Schoeman at the Gqeberha High Court on Wednesday.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) charged the three with more than 30 crimes, including rape, racketeering, and human trafficking of the girls who attended Omotoso’s church.

Nqaba said that the decision sparked questions about the way the South African legal system responds to cases of sexual exploitation and gender-based violence.

Call for NPA to file an appeal

She asked that the NPA file an appeal of the ruling right away, underscoring that survivors cannot be denied justice on the basis of technicalities or an unduly rigid interpretation of clear regulations.

“We remind the NPA of its constitutional obligation to act in the interests of justice, especially where there is a strong public interest and a pattern of predatory behaviour,” said Nqaba.

She questioned whether the court’s decision ignored a pattern of abuse, whether the application of evidence laws unfairly discredited witnesses, and whether the voices of survivors were actually heard and protected in court.

She also expressed disapproval of the ruling, claiming that it diminished survivors’ actual experiences.

“While we respect the independence of the judiciary, we are compelled to raise concerns regarding the message this sends to women and girls, that even when they find the strength to speak out, the system may not protect them,” she said.

Call to review Omotoso’s immigration status

In addition, she urged the Department of Home Affairs to examine Omotoso’s immigration status and contemplate deporting him.

She contends that Omotoso’s presence in South Africa is not in the public interest, even though he was acquitted.

Citing the Immigration Act, she claimed that it permits the expulsion of a foreign national who is considered undesirable, even in the absence of a conviction.

“This is not only a legal issue but also a moral, societal, and gender issue. We must ask ourselves: what kind of country allows foreign religious leaders accused of sexual crimes to walk away without accountability and then remain among us as if nothing happened?

“We stand firmly with survivors. We demand an appeal, we demand accountability, and we demand deportation. Justice must not only be done; it must be seen to be done.”

