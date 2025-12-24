Women’s Springbok icon Lusanda Dumke honoured with provincial funeral

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government has announced that it will honour the late former Women’s Springboks captain, Lusanda Dumke, with a Special Provincial Official Funeral, Category Two.

This is in recognition of her outstanding contribution to South African sport and social development.

Premier remembers her as trailblazer

Dumke, 29, will be laid to rest on Sunday at her home in Chebe Village, Centane, in the Eastern Cape. She passed away after a battle with a rare form of gastric (stomach) cancer last week.

Announcing the decision, the Office of the Premier said the provincial honour was a fitting tribute to a trailblazer. She played a pivotal role in advancing women’s rugby and uplifting communities, it added.

“Beyond her achievements in sport, Ms Lusanda Dumke will be remembered for her unwavering commitment to social upliftment through the Lusanda Dumke Foundation.

“She dedicated her life to empowering young people, especially young women. This by expanding access to sport and instilling values of discipline, resilience, and leadership. Her work contributed meaningfully to the transformation of sport. And to the advancement of gender equality,” the Office of the Premier said in a statement.

The provincial government extended its deepest condolences to the Dumke family. To her friends, teammates and the broader sporting fraternity. It described her passing as a profound loss.

Community builder, activist

Dumke was widely respected for her community development through the Lusanda Dumke Foundation. Through the foundation, she worked tirelessly to empower young people. She did this by expanding access to sport and promoting values of leadership and social responsibility.

“The work she did through her foundation contributed meaningfully to the transformation of sport and the advancement of gender equality,” the Office of the Premier said.

“Her impact extended far beyond rugby and into the heart of our communities.”

The National Flag will be flown at half-mast across the Eastern Cape Province on the day of her funeral. This will be done as a mark of respect for her.

Sports minister pays tribute

Sports minister Gayton McKenzie also offered a tribute to Dumke.

“Lusanda will be remembered as a leader who carried the hopes of her teammates. She carried the pride of her nation every time she stepped onto the field,” McKenzie said.

“She represented courage, discipline and an unbreakable competitive spirit.”

