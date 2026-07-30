Working under Johnson drove IDAC staff to therapy, commission hears

Working under former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Advocate Andrea Johnson became so unbearable that prosecutors and support staff sought counselling through the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s employee wellness programme, the Madlanga Commission heard on Thursday.

Idac prosecutor Drushantha Ramsamy painted a picture of an office where legal procedures were routinely ignored, staff were intimidated for challenging decisions and employees who questioned Johnson’s instructions found themselves sidelined or internally investigated.

Johnson led Project Diversion

Ramsamy, who has 11 years’ experience as a prosecutor, told the commission Johnson personally led the controversial Crime Intelligence investigation, internally known as Project Diversion, including the investigation that culminated in the arrest of Crime Intelligence boss Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo and Brigadier Dineo Mokwele.

“Let me make it clear from the onset that Advocate Johnson was in charge of Project Diversion and in particular the Mokwele matter from the outset,” Ramsamy testified.

She said Johnson selected her for the team because she believed she would not challenge instructions.

“I also believe that Advocate Johnson picked me because she thought I would not ask questions because I am a state advocate, not a senior state advocate or a deputy director of public prosecutions.”

Instead, Ramsamy said she and lead investigator Mantsha Raphesu began questioning the legality of the investigation almost immediately.

She confirmed that she prepared documents outside Idac’s own operating standards on Johnson’s instructions, including work relating to Member of Parliament (MP) Fadiel Adams’ Section 27 complaint and the subsequent Section 28 authorisation.

‘Advocate Johnson would deviate constantly’

According to Ramsamy, Johnson routinely dismissed the NPA operational manual governing Idac investigations.

“Basically it’s the Bible on how Idac is supposed to work. Advocate Johnson would deviate constantly. It was always from her office when the deviation was done. And when the deviation was done, it was always with intimidation,” she said.

Asked to explain the intimidation, Ramsamy told the commission Johnson had earned the nickname “Flip-flop Knee-jerk” inside Idac.

“You would get instructions in the morning and explain the legalities and the processes. During the course of the day she would have a conversation with Dylan Perumal, and the flip-flop would happen,” she said.

“When Mr Perumal was not involved, Advocate Johnson was a sharp legal mind. But then comes Mr Perumal, all of that is thrown out of the door, and we are now doing things we are not even supposed to be doing.”

Ramsamy said employees who questioned Johnson paid a heavy price.

“Since 2023, if you defy an instruction of Advocate Johnson or you contradict her, the wrath… If you go and check the records at the wellness programme that the NPA provides for employees, you’d be shocked at the amount of prosecutors and employees, admin staff at Idac who are receiving counselling.”

She testified that she was effectively made redundant in 2023 after objecting to Johnson and Perumal’s instructions and that the same happened again this year.

Protected disclosures to Hawks

Ramsamy said she began making protected disclosures to the Hawks in June last year after Mokwele’s arrest, later compiling documents she believed demonstrated unlawful instructions issued by Johnson and Perumal.

She also testified that other senior prosecutors, including Deputy Directors of Public Prosecutions Advocate Peter Serunye and Advocate Santhos Manilall, had expressed concerns about the handling of Project Diversion, prompting her to believe the problems extended far beyond her own objections.

Johnson has consistently denied wrongdoing during her own testimony before the commission, maintaining that her decisions were lawful and taken in good faith. The commission continues hearing Ramsamy’s evidence.

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