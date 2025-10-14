Wrangling over R2,4bn schools nutrition tender rages on, appeals moved forward

The wrangling over the R2,4-billion KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) schools nutrition tender is raging on unabated, with the KZN Treasury tribunal committee postponing an appeal hearing that was initiated when allegations of corruption surfaced.

The appeals were pushed forward when the representatives of the provincial Department of Education (DoE) reportedly said were not ready to deal with the ongoing pre-tribunal discussions.

The appeals committee was formed after National Schools Nutrition Programme (NSNP) Service Providers Association took the matter to the provincial Treasury and asked for appeals to be filed and heard before a nod is given to issue letters of award to the winning bidders.

Decision on appeals welcomed

Chairperson of the association, Lindani Matiwane, welcomed the decision to push the sitting forward.

He said they have consistently maintained that the initial tender process was unjust and fraught with irregularities.

He added that the postponement validates the concerns they consistently raised. And it underscores the necessity for thorough and equitable proceedings.

“This postponement is a testament to the power of collective advocacy. And the commitment of the KwaZulu-Natal Treasury Tribunal Committee to ensure due process. While we celebrate this initial success, our resolve remains firm. We are adamant that the tender process was unjust. And we will continue to advocate for a fair and transparent system. One that truly benefits the learners of KwaZulu-Natal,” said Matiwane.

Furthermore, he said that as an association, they invite all service providers wishing to participate in the appeals process to do so individually.

Focus on project’s integrity

“This development reinforces the association’s dedication to upholding the integrity of the NSNP. It is a vital program that provides nutritious meals to millions of learners across the province. The association remains committed to working collaboratively with all stakeholders. This to achieve a just and equitable outcome for all involved.”

At the time of compiling this report, the provincial treasury, which is handling the matter, had not yet commented.

However, in an interview with Sunday World early last month, Finance MEC Francois Rodgers said they have received 964 appeals. He added that the objections will be looked at. And a final report on the matter will then be finalised around November this year.

He assured the province that all the millions of learners from impoverished backgrounds will continue to have their meals. This despite these objections and possible delay in phasing in the new winning bidders.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content