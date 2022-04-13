Yase Godlo joins The Beast Foundation as managing director

The Beast Foundation has announced the appointment of Yase Godlo as its inaugural managing director to oversee the secretariat, development and implementation of the foundation’s programmes.

Founded by rugby player Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira in 2020, the foundation aims to inspire, unite and build communities in developing the next generation of African leaders through sport, education, and life skills development.

Godlo worked at the Nelson Mandela Foundation for 17 years across different roles, including a directorship, which is synonymous with an uncompromising drive in strategic stakeholder relations management, with an international support and resource mobilisation network dedicated to effecting change.

He led strategic global campaigns and programmes in multiple areas of social change and social justice, including the Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture, a notable and globally recognised event.

Mtawarira said he first met Godlo when they collaborated on relief programmes during the KwaZulu-Natal unrests, where various organisations such as the Nelson Mandela Foundation and its Hands of Hope programme provided food and other supplies to learners at the Songezima Primary School in Pietermaritzburg.

“He led that activation with empathy, passion, and dedication that showcased a commitment to beneficiaries which aligns with The Beast Foundation’s mission to inspire young people to realise their potential and take their place as future leaders,” said Mtawarira.

“I am proud to have a man of his integrity lead the next level for The Beast Foundation, both in South Africa, as well as in the rest of the African continent. We can only grow stronger from this expertise.”

Godlo said the foundation’s vision and mission are centred around youth development. “Through our sports and education programmes, I truly believe that we will give young people more opportunities in life,” he shared.

“Our work is to integrate sports within the development of young people, because sport is proven to teach values such as fairness, team building, equality, discipline, inclusion, perseverance, and respect.”

