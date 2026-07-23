‘You are lying to this court,’ Cat Matlala’s lawyer tells witness

The attempted murder trial involving Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala continued before the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday, with his legal counsel accusing state witness and Bidvest security guard Mzamo Cele of lying during his testimony.

During a tense cross-examination, Adv Anneline van den Heever challenged Cele’s credibility, focusing on a police statement and sketch plan submitted as part of the state’s evidence. Cele maintained that the statement presented to court was not one he had written, insisting that police officers made him sign a document that did not accurately reflect his account of events.

Reliability of Cele’s evidence ‘in doubt’

Van den Heever questioned why Cele had not previously informed the court that the statement and accompanying sketch plan had not been authored by him, suggesting that his omission cast doubt on the reliability of his evidence.

“I am not lying, I have not lied about anything. Everything that I spoke about here is the truth,” said Cele.

“Then why did you not tell the court that this statement was not written by you?” Van den Heever further asked.

The defence argued that if Cele had been dishonest about the origin of the statement, it raised questions about the rest of his testimony. Van den Heever also pointed to the contents of the statement, noting that it made no reference to 9mm cartridges allegedly found at the crime scene.

“If that is the case, then what am I doing here? Because I was called here to testify about what happened and the firearm I used,” he responded.

A 9mm can in fact penetrate a vehicle door

Van den Heever further disputed Cele’s evidence regarding the capabilities of a 9mm firearm, telling the court that the defence had consulted a ballistic expert who concluded that his assertion that a 9mm pistol could not penetrate a vehicle door was incorrect.

“I have observed you from the time you started with cross examination, you’re benevolent; you answer questions with questions and with that I will ask the court not to consider your testimony,” she said.

Cele denied the allegation that he had been evasive or untruthful during questioning.

“I have to say my lord that this is not the statement I submitted. The police that submitted this wouldn’t like to be jailed. I am asking for the court to protect me and my children, because this is a grave,” he said.

Following the conclusion of Cele’s evidence, the state introduced a new witness, who is expected to commence his testimony before the Johannesburg High Court. Prosecutors informed the court that the witness may not be photographed or recorded on video in order to protect his identity. The court was told that the restriction is intended to safeguard the witness while he gives evidence in the high-profile trial.

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