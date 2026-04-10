‘You aren’t answering truthfully’: Malatji challenged on R14m security contracts

Suspended Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) director Tshukudu Malatji has been called out at the Madlanga commission of inquiry after inconsistencies emerged in his testimony regarding the allocation of ad hoc security service contracts.

During proceedings, commissioner Sandile Khumalo questioned Malatji about the issuing of deployment notification letters linked to security services provider Gubis85.

‘I also delegate’

Malatji stated that he was primarily responsible for authorising such letters but could delegate the task.

“Primarily it is myself but I can, with instruction, allow Dr Malihlaba or Phiri or any other to say authorise the letter,” he responded.

Khumalo pressed further, asking whether Malatji had issued any such instruction in January 2025.

“I did not commissioner,” said Malatji.

Malatji knew about allocation letters

When asked when he first became aware that allocation letters had been issued to Gubis85, he replied: “To be quite honest I do not have the exact date but it is now recently.”

Khumalo challenged this assertion, pointing out that evidence suggested Malatji had knowledge of the letters earlier in the year.

“No, it cannot be now recently because in March 2025 you knew that these letters had been issued to Gubis,” said Khumalo.

Malatji thanked the commissioner for the correction, prompting a stern response.

“No, do not thank me because it means you are not answering truthfully. You just said you only learnt recently, when I corrected you then you thank me. I want you to concede that on the 12 of March 2025 you knew that sites had been added for ad hoc services,” Khumalo added.

Directive to halt deployment ignored

The commission also heard that Malatji had been instructed on March 13 2025, to halt the deployment of all ad-hoc guards.

However, he did not comply with the directive.

Evidence presented to the commission of inquiry in April 2026 revealed that the City of Tshwane lost at least R14-million in irregular expenditure due to unauthorised ad-hoc security services between January and February 2025.

“It was not possible commissioner to stop deployment of all ad-hoc guards because it is not all ad-hoc security services that were having problems with payment. I had a problem with the instruction being all,” he responded.

‘I feel guilty’

Khumalo questioned whether Malatji had effectively refused to follow orders and whether any irregular contracts had been cancelled.

“So you refused to comply? Did you cancel any ad-hoc services that were irregular after this instruction was given to you? Your superiors gave you a direct instruction. In other other words you were happy with the city if Tshwane were to continue incurring irregular expenditure,” asked Khumalo.

Malatji, who has been suspended for 10 months, also told the commission that he feels guilty for continuing to receive a salary despite not performing any duties for the city.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief of Police at the City of Tshwane Metro Police Department, Umashi Samson Dlamini who has also been implicated in the alleged corruption, is expected to begin his testimony before the commission on Friday.

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