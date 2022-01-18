You can now renew your license disc at Pick n Pay

Johannesburg- Retail group, Pick n Pay has announced that it will launch a system that grants customers the luxury of walking in at any of their stores instead of going to the traffic department and paying for their car discs and licence renewal over the counter.

The system is said to be a quick one, where motorists can also pay for their road fines while licences will be delivered after 10 days to the owner’s address.

How it works

Register with your cellphone number at the till in-store or register on Pick n Pay’s website.

Set up your profile and your payment on the portal and opt to pay in a Pick n Pay store.

Pay in-store at the till by providing your cellphone number as your payment reference and the group will courier your vehicle licence disc in 10 business days.

The fees are as follows:

A licence disc renewal admin fee of R345 (including VAT)

A delivery fee of R99 (including VAT).

