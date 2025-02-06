Young imbongi ready to welcome the president at SONA 2025

As the nation gears up for the 2025 State of the Nation Address (SONA), a 19-year-old imbongi (praise singer), Inako Mateza, is preparing to take centre stage, embracing a role deeply rooted in tradition.

The esteemed Xhosa-speaking poet has been honoured with one of the important elements of the SONA since the birth of democracy.

African pride, heritage

Praise singing gives “Africanness” pride of place – narrating the president’s personal history, clan and family lineage in song, dance and narration.

Mateza was quoted saying she was ecstatic about being chosen to be the imbongi at this year’s SONA.

“Being chosen as an imbongi to welcome the president in parliament means a lot to me. Firstly, I’m a young person who embraces culture and tradition. This at a time where young people are focused on, and celebrated for amapiano music. So, for me being the imbongi that will be welcoming President Cyril Ramaphosa makes me feel ecstatic,” she said.

Mateza was born in Ludiza Village, Willowvale, in the Amathole District of the Eastern Cape. She founded the Inako Foundation, an initiative dedicated to preserving cultural heritage and educating over 400 young people about their cultures and traditions.

Passionate praise poet

As a passionate praise poet, she has been honing her craft since 2016. She has been participating in poetry, prepared, and unprepared speech competitions, where she consistently claimed first place at both provincial and national levels.

“I always took first positions in these competitions, provincially and nationally. So since then, I realised that I have the gift and the talent to pursue this. I was born with a gift so it made sense for me to follow my calling,” she reflected.

For this young artist, standing before the president is not just a personal achievement but an opportunity to uplift others.

“This opportunity will encourage me to continue the work I am doing. I’ve noticed that even people on social media enjoy the imbongi part of SONA. And I thought I was doing this for my own enjoyment. But I see now that I have inspired others to walk this path too,” she said.

Lighten the weight of leadership challenges

Her praise poem will not only honour the president. It will acknowledge the weight of leadership in challenging times.

“I want to remind the president that despite the challenges he is facing, such as our brothers and sisters currently in a war zone in the DRC, he must take heart. And I want to praise him for his leadership as the country mourns the soldiers that lost their lives.

“I want to encourage him to keep going and let him know that obstacles will be there. He just needs to take heart and know that there are South Africans who are rallying behind him,” she said.

On her support system, she said her parents have always supported and encouraged her. They encouraged her to reach for the stars and never look back, despite any challenges.

As she prepares to perform at one of the country’s most significant events, she carries with her the spirit of her ancestors. She carries the encouragement of her family, and the pride of a generation rediscovering the power of its heritage.

SAnews.gov.za

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content